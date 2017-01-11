Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing the continued challenges in the retail sector and its heightened leverage ratio, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan downgraded his rating for Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T).
On Monday after markets closed, the retailer lowered its full-year 2016 guidance, including its holiday same-stores sales expectations, which were “mixed” versus Mr. Khan’s projections. It also dropped its full-year sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimates.Report Typo/Error
