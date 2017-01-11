Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing the continued challenges in the retail sector and its heightened leverage ratio, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan downgraded his rating for Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T).

On Monday after markets closed, the retailer lowered its full-year 2016 guidance, including its holiday same-stores sales expectations, which were “mixed” versus Mr. Khan’s projections. It also dropped its full-year sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimates.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular