Citing the continued challenges in the retail sector and its heightened leverage ratio, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan downgraded his rating for Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T).

On Monday after markets closed, the retailer lowered its full-year 2016 guidance, including its holiday same-stores sales expectations, which were “mixed” versus Mr. Khan’s projections. It also dropped its full-year sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimates.

