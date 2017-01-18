Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analysts expect a continued expansion in the renewable power space in 2017.

In a research note previewing the year in the power and utilities sector, the group also said it expects utility companies to focus on “fleshing out organic investment opportunities and digesting recent acquisitions.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular