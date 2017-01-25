Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

NAPEC Inc. (NPC-T) currently provides an “excellent” entry point for investors, said Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

He initiated coverage of the Drummondville, Que.-based company with an “outperform” rating.

“In our years following Canada’s publicly-traded contractors, we were presented with many opportunities to add to our coverage list,” said Mr. Bastien. “We passed on several of them as we couldn’t get comfortable with these firms’ managements, strategies, service offerings or geographic footprints. It proved the right decision, in hindsight, as the stocks we contemplated failed to create meaningful value for investors. While the same can be said of NAPEC up to now, we argue the proverbial stars are beginning to align for this specialized utility contractor. Our analysis shows that NAPEC carries little downside risk at current levels and solid upside potential as the company capitalizes on the growing and consolidating market for electric and gas utility construction.”

