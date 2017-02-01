Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The fundamentals for forest products stocks remain strong despite uncertainty weighing on them, according to Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff.



In a research note reviewing the fourth quarter for both building materials and pulp and paper companies, Mr. Swetlishoff called the results “humdrum,” however he believes pending macro trends are “more interesting.”



“We came away from the seventh annual Raymond James Forest Forum held on Jan. 12 with increased confidence in building materials fundamentals,” the analyst said. “Despite this, much of our coverage list continues to trade near 6 month lows – reflecting market uncertainty related to the lumber trade file and capacity expansions in structural panels and pulp. As such, we see this as an opportune time for investors to dig into the issues and selectively add to positions.”



In the report, Mr. Swetlishoff reduced his SPF (spruce-pine-fur] benchmark price estimates for 2017 and 2018 to $350 (U.S.) per thousand board feet (mfbm) and $385 per mfbm, respectively, from $365 and $400. He maintained his SYP (southern yellow pine) estimates of $440 per mfbm and $460 per mfbm, respectively.



“Given our incrementally bullish commodity outlook the result is target price inflation for lumber producers with an average 49-per-cent estimated return,” he said. “While 2017 estimates go up with a higher assumed pulp price, 2018 estimates are largely flat resulting in largely unchanged pulp & paper targets (average 17-per-cent return).”



He added: “Looking past 4Q16 earnings we identify two important trends which we expect to accelerate following the imposition of U.S. export taxes on lumber (expected Apr. 24). We highlight that both have potential to drive earnings and share price valuations. First, Asian markets continue to grow, consuming increasing volumes of imported wood and pulp. While Canadian lumber producers reduced offshore shipments in 2016 we expect this trend to reverse in 2017 with (mainly Chinese) shipments offsetting both the impacts of U.S. lumber export taxes and global pulp capacity expansions. Second, with plentiful timber supply, U.S. South lumber segment profitability is running roughly double that of the BC interior region before any export taxes are applied. We see this fact coupled with de-levering balance sheets as leading to resumption of Canadian investments in the region with a corresponding lift in investor interest and trading multiples.”



He made multiple target price changes to sector stocks. Those were:

