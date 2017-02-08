Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Heroux-Devtek Inc.’s (HRX-T) “disappointing” fiscal 2018 guidance makes “the story less compelling,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

Despite reporting third-quarter 2017 financial results that met expectations, Mr. Poirier downgraded his rating for the Longueuil, Que.-based aerospace company to “hold” from “buy.”

