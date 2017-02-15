Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The current environment supports a “positive backdrop” for continue momentum in the precious metals sector driven by “by an extension of positive impetus since the beginning of the year,” according to Raymond James analyst Chris Thompson.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Cae Inc$19.39+0.40(+2.11%)
- TIO Networks Corp$3.31+0.17(+5.41%)
- Capella Education Co$76.25+2.10(+2.83%)
- Enerflex Ltd$18.87+0.10(+0.53%)
- PayPal Holdings Inc$41.28-0.34(-0.82%)
- First Majestic Silver Corp$13.19-0.40(-2.94%)
- Silvercorp Metals Inc$4.85-0.30(-5.83%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$8.33-0.12(-1.42%)
- Endeavour Silver Corp$6.08-0.11(-1.78%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$26.20-0.99(-3.64%)
- Mag Silver Corp$20.58-1.08(-4.99%)
- Bear Creek Mining Corp$2.58-0.12(-4.44%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$20.00-0.85(-4.08%)
- B2Gold Corp$4.40-0.03(-0.68%)
- Integra Gold Corp$0.81-0.02(-2.41%)
- Endeavour Mining Corp$27.20-0.37(-1.34%)
- Coeur Mining Inc$9.09-0.23(-2.47%)
- Asanko Gold Inc$4.15-0.02(-0.48%)
- Tahoe Resources Inc$11.79-0.11(-0.92%)
- OceanaGold Corp$4.14-0.01(-0.24%)
- Mandalay Resources Corp$0.800.00(0.00%)
- Semafo Inc$4.82-0.01(-0.21%)
- Victoria Gold Corp$0.62-0.01(-1.59%)
- Tahoe Resources Inc$9.00-0.11(-1.21%)
- Orezone Gold Corp$0.680.00(0.00%)
- Encana Corp$12.94+0.07(+0.58%)
- Encana Corp$16.95+0.12(+0.71%)
- Electrovaya Inc$2.64+0.06(+2.33%)
- Napec Inc$0.99+0.02(+2.06%)
- Shawcor Ltd$38.16+0.04(+0.10%)
- Yellow Pages Ltd$12.44-0.18(-1.43%)
- Updated February 15 9:31 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.