Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos downgraded his rating for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T), citing its strong share price performance and a moderating growth outlook.
On Feb. 16, Sienna reported fourth-quarter 2016 funds from operations of 32 cents per share, an increase of 5 per cent year over year and meeting the projections of both Mr. Avalos and the Street.Report Typo/Error
