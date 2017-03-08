Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen downgraded Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) in reaction to reports it has been forced to halt delivery of its CSeries aircraft for two months due to a shortage of Pratt & Whitney geared turbo fan (GTF) engines.Report Typo/Error
