Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Traffic for both Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N) and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T, CP-N) shows “definitive signs of a recovery,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.
In a research report on the industry, Mr. Hansen pointed to a first-quarter revenue ton mile (RTM) increase of 11.7 per cent for CN and a decline of 1.7 per cent for CP, which he said both marked “healthy” improvements over their fourth-quarter performances.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$57.52-1.33(-2.26%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$61.84-0.71(-1.14%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$96.36+0.30(+0.31%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$71.61+0.29(+0.41%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$196.95-1.01(-0.51%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$146.32-0.65(-0.44%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$7.15+0.23(+3.25%)
- Apple Inc$139.32+0.33(+0.24%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.400.00(0.00%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$4.12+0.09(+2.23%)
- Intel Corp$34.87-0.31(-0.88%)
- Emblem Corp$2.65-0.03(-1.12%)
- Bonterra Energy Corp$21.60+0.75(+3.60%)
- Cronos Group Inc$2.85+0.03(+1.06%)
- Profound Medical Corp$0.79+0.01(+1.28%)
- CSX Corp$47.72-0.12(-0.24%)
- Netflix Inc$144.01+0.82(+0.57%)
- Spin Master Corp$37.71+0.21(+0.56%)
- Updated March 15 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.