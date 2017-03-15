Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Traffic for both Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N) and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T, CP-N) shows “definitive signs of a recovery,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.

In a research report on the industry, Mr. Hansen pointed to a first-quarter revenue ton mile (RTM) increase of 11.7 per cent for CN and a decline of 1.7 per cent for CP, which he said both marked “healthy” improvements over their fourth-quarter performances.

