Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW-T, SLW-N) had a “strong” finish to 2016, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak.
On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based mining company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, exceeding the projections of Mr. Lesiak (14 cents) and the Street (17 cents). He pointed to higher-than-expected silver sales as the primary reason for the beat.
