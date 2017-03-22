Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW-T, SLW-N) had a “strong” finish to 2016, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak.
On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based mining company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, exceeding the projections of Mr. Lesiak (14 cents) and the Street (17 cents). He pointed to higher-than-expected silver sales as the primary reason for the beat.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Kate Spade & Co$22.81+0.02(+0.09%)
- Stantec Inc$33.42-0.35(-1.04%)
- Stantec Inc$24.95-0.35(-1.38%)
- Silver Wheaton Corp$27.50+0.94(+3.54%)
- Silver Wheaton Corp$20.53+0.60(+3.01%)
- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd$4.56-0.14(-2.98%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$28.08+0.78(+2.86%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$20.98+0.54(+2.64%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$28.350.00(0.00%)
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd$13.65+0.05(+0.40%)
- Updated March 22 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.