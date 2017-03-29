Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

As its valuation metrics improve with the payability terms for its Olympias mine in Greece, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak upgraded his rating for Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T, EGO-N).

On Tuesday, Vancouver-based Eldorado announced it has received multiple tenders for “significantly better” concentrate sales terms at its Phase II expansion at Olympias. It also announced wet commissioning has commenced on schedule. Pre-commercial production is expected by the second quarter of 2017 with commercial production beginning in the second half of the year.

