Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
As its valuation metrics improve with the payability terms for its Olympias mine in Greece, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak upgraded his rating for Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T, EGO-N).
On Tuesday, Vancouver-based Eldorado announced it has received multiple tenders for “significantly better” concentrate sales terms at its Phase II expansion at Olympias. It also announced wet commissioning has commenced on schedule. Pre-commerical production is expected by the second quarter of 2017 with commercial production beginning in the second half of the year.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Darden Restaurants Inc$81.63-0.99(-1.20%)
- Eldorado Gold Corp$4.47+0.22(+5.18%)
- Goldcorp Inc$14.82-0.12(-0.80%)
- Goldcorp Inc$19.84-0.14(-0.70%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$19.01-0.07(-0.38%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$25.43-0.12(-0.47%)
- Eldorado Gold Corp$3.34+0.18(+5.70%)
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd$57.76+0.14(+0.24%)
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd$43.15+0.06(+0.14%)
- Shopify Inc$96.60-0.14(-0.14%)
- Shopify Inc$72.06-0.31(-0.43%)
- Snap Inc$21.85-0.36(-1.62%)
- Methanex Corp$62.98+2.29(+3.77%)
- Methanex Corp$47.08+1.72(+3.80%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$59.84-3.16(-5.02%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$24.84-0.22(-0.88%)
- Updated March 29 9:37 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.