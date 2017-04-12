Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek raised his target price for shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) after hiking his valuation of the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Our Rogers NAV [net asset value] valuation relies in part on estimates from third parties,” he said. “In particular, we use Forbes annual Major League Baseball valuations to account for Rogers' ownership of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre. According to the latest estimates from Forbes, the Jays (and Rogers Centre) are now estimated to be worth $1.3-billion (U.S.), up 44 per cent from the $900-million that we had been carrying the asset at (which was based on Forbes 2016 estimate).
