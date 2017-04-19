Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A “window of opportunity” has opened up for investors with Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T), according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

“We’ve been reluctant to chase Russel Metals as Trump’s plans to make America build again lit a fire under steel stocks,” he said. “But with RUS’ valuation returning to more reasonable levels and the prospects of much improved earnings still intact, we can now recommend the common shares with a greater margin of safety.”

