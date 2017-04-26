Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though conditions in the mutual fund industry have improved thus far in 2017, the first-quarter results for Canadian asset managers are likely to be “varying,” according to Desjardins Securities analysts Gary Ho and Doug Young.

“We are moving to a neutral stance (from underweight),” they said in a research report previewing earnings season. “First, we believe fee compression has been reflected in estimates. Second, within the retail comps (CI, IGM and AGF), all now offer ETF products and that should allow them to capture some of the movement to passive investing. Third, concerns over regulatory changes are well-discussed; the impact from CRM2 has thus far been benign. Lastly, we are beginning to see some early signs of net flow improvements.”

