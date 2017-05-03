Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canadian pressure pumpers have “excellent odds” of beating the Street’s expectations over the coming quarters, according to Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford.

On a research note on the sector, Mr. Bradford said the market has “grown distracted,” ignoring improved economic conditions.

