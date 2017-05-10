Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing its “soft” first-quarter U.S. results, Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stogdill downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) to “neutral” from “outperform.”

On Tuesday, Sun Life reported underlying earnings per share of 93 cents for the quarter, missing both Mr. Stodgill’s estimate of $1 and the consensus projection of 99 cents. He said “unfavourable policyholder experience” in the U.S. dropped EPS by 9 cents, while currency was a 4-cent headwind.

“Earnings growth in Asia remains strong up 16 per cent year over year, MFS [Investment Management] improved to 7 per cent year over year (assisted by easy comps) with Canada  up 5 per cent,” said Mr. Stodgill. “This was more than offset by a 31-per-cent decline in U.S. earnings due to negative policyholder experience across several businesses.”

In response to the results, Mr. Stodgill lowered his 2017 and 2018 projections by 14 cents (or 3 per cents) to $3.96 and $4.30, respectively, due to “a more cautious outlook for MFS and a lower positive contribution from notable items.”

He lowered his target to $52 from $56 based on his lower growth outlook. The analyst average is $53.15, according to Bloomberg data.

“SLF remains well positioned with 40 per cent of earnings coming from its capital-light Wealth operations, exposure to higher growth Asia, and a strong balance sheet,” said Mr. Stodgill. “However, we believe our lower '17 EPS growth and return-to-target no longer warrants an Outperform rating. We view the deployment of excess capital as a key risk to our downgrade.”

