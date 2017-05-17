Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Nordstrom Inc. (JWN-N) is the “best house in the neighbourhood,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Tunick.
However, he said the U.S. retailer is not immune to the headwinds facing the retail sector, calling its first-quarter financial results "disappointing" despite an earnings beat.
