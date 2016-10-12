Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Carmanah Technologies Corp. (CMH-T) plans to sell its power division businesses, which represented about 35 per cent of its revenues in the first nine months of this year.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Carmanah Technologies Corp$4.500.00(0.00%)
- Nuvista Energy Ltd$7.100.00(0.00%)
- Tricon Capital Group Inc$9.060.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,549.600.00(0.00%)
- Sherritt International Corp$0.820.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 11 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.