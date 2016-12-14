Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Paladin Energy Ltd. (PDN-T; PDN-A) says it sold all of its shares in Deep Yellow Ltd. for about $2.6-million.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) says it won't reach a stated objective of achieving annual sales of approximately $500-million for its 2019 fiscal year.

