Lundin produces copper, zinc, nickel and lead from mines in Europe, Africa and the United States.

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CVL-T) sold its 21.5-per-cent interest in Maple Farms Partnership to the majority partner for gross proceeds of about $9.1-million.

Maple Farm Equipment operates seven John Deere Agricultural equipment dealerships in southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.  

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

