Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cervus Equipment Corp. (CVL-T) sold its 21.5-per-cent interest in Maple Farms Partnership to the majority partner for gross proceeds of about $9.1-million.
Maple Farm Equipment operates seven John Deere Agricultural equipment dealerships in southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.
- Cervus Equipment Corp$16.000.00(0.00%)
