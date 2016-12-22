Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CVL-T) sold its 21.5-per-cent interest in Maple Farms Partnership to the majority partner for gross proceeds of about $9.1-million.

Maple Farm Equipment operates seven John Deere Agricultural equipment dealerships in southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.

