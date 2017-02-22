Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) said it has purchased two funeral homes, a crematorium and a discount funeral operation in B.C.'s Okanogan Valley.

"We are pleased to be making our first acquisition in the B.C. market with the purchase of Providence Funeral Homes and Credible Cremations in the Okanogan Valley," stated CEO Andrew Clark in a release. "We believe that this market shares similar characteristics to the other markets in which we operate in Canada."

