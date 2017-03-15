Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) said several of its current and former executives have been served with enforcement notices from the Ontario Securities Commission over the company’s disclosure of its investigation into fraudulent mortgage documents.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Endo International PLC$13.760.00(0.00%)
- Endo International PLC$10.220.00(0.00%)
- Solium Capital Inc$8.070.00(0.00%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$27.740.00(0.00%)
- Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc$10.650.00(0.00%)
- Bird Construction Inc$8.790.00(0.00%)
- Redknee Solutions Inc$1.280.00(0.00%)
- Polaris Materials Corp$1.160.00(0.00%)
- Sir Royalty Income Fund$14.740.00(0.00%)
- Information Services Corp$19.100.00(0.00%)
- Pine Cliff Energy Ltd$0.690.00(0.00%)
- Gamehost Inc$11.310.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 14 2:28 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.