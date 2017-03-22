Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) is buying Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) in an all-stock deal valued at $637-million, including $40-million in assumed debt. Trican is offering 1.7 of its shares for each Canyon share.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$26.310.00(0.00%)
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp$14.060.00(0.00%)
- High Arctic Energy Services Inc$5.430.00(0.00%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$3.900.00(0.00%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$5.030.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.