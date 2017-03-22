Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Trican Well Service employees walk towards liquid nitrogen storage tanks at a hydraulic fracturing operation near Bowden, Alta., in this file photo. (Jeff McIntosh for The Globe and Mail)
Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) is buying Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) in an all-stock deal valued at $637-million, including $40-million in assumed debt. Trican is offering 1.7 of its shares for each Canyon share. 

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

