Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) is buying Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) in an all-stock deal valued at $637-million, including $40-million in assumed debt. Trican is offering 1.7 of its shares for each Canyon share.

