Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $88.1-million, down from $105.5-million a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $80.5-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$26.310.00(0.00%)
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp$14.060.00(0.00%)
- High Arctic Energy Services Inc$5.430.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.