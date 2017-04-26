Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

On Tuesday, major North American stock markets all closed the trading session in positive territory.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.12 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.61 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.70 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 33 points, or 0.21 per cent. There were 143 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 103 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

The company has announced a dividend increase in March of every year since 2012, and it did so again last month. The board of director’s approved a 8.7 per cent increase in its annual dividend, raising it to 50 cents from 46 cents.

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, or 50 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.1 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 12 firms providing recent research coverage on the company, of which 11 analysts have buy recommendations, and one analyst (at RBC Capital Markets) has a ‘sector perform’ recommendation.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have increased.

Last month, several analysts increased their target prices. Maxim Sytchev, the analyst from National Bank Financial, increased his target price to $20.50 from $19. Frederic Bastien, the analyst from Raymond James, increased his target price by $2 to $19. Benoit Poirier, the analyst from Desjardins Securities, raised his target price to $19 from $18. Corey Hammill, the analyst from Paradigm Capital, raised his target price by $1 to $19. Jacob Bout, from CIBC World Markets, also increased his target price by a dollar, to $20. Ben Jekic, the analyst from GMP, tweaked his target price higher by 50 cents to $19. Anthony Zicha, the analyst from Scotia Capital, bumped his target price to $19 from $18.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $172-million in 2017, up from $158-million in 2016, with EBITDA forecast to reach $190-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 94 cents for 2017 and $1.16 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.4 times the consensus 2018 estimate, slightly below its three-year historical average of 5.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $19.38, implying upside potential of just under 20 per cent over the next 12 months. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $17 to a high of $20.50. Individual target prices are quite concentrated and are as follows in numerical order: $17, five at $19, $19.50, three at $20, and two at $20.50.

Insider transaction activity

There has been no reports of acquisition or disposition activities in the public market so far this year.

Chart watch

The share price has been under pressure in recent weeks, falling 6 per cent month-to-date.

Year to date, the stock price is up 6 per cent, slightly underperforming the S&P/TSX Industrial Index, which is higher by 7.7 per cent, but still outperforming the broader market with the S&P/TSX composite index up 2.99 per cent.

The relative strength index was 38, suggesting the stock price is approaching oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The share price has initial overhead resistance around $17. After that, there is upside resistance around $18, and then close to $19.

Should the stock price drift lower, there is downside support around $15.50. If the share price breaks meaningfully below this level, the stock price could fall back to a $14 handle.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 25 close
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $7.89
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $16.13
BCE-TBCE Inc $61.67
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $50.19
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $32.61
DOO-TBRP Inc $33.13
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.91
CAE-TCAE Inc $20.90
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $45.33
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $209.99
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $167.16
CFP-TCanfor Corp $19.61
CLS-TCelestica Inc $19.77
CGX-TCineplex Inc $53.52
BCB-TCott Corp $17.92
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $31.55
DOL-TDollarama Inc $119.28
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $57.49
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $21.60
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $118.87
IFP-TInterfor Corp $20.07
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $22.07
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $81.12
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $74.75
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $3.29
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $15.27
MRU-TMetro Inc $45.20
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $22.04
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.69
OSB-TNorbord Inc $41.65
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $32.00
OTEX-TOpen Text Corp $47.27
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $44.50
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $18.05
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $79.35
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $103.90
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc $43.76
STB-TStudent Transportation Inc $8.17
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.62
T-TTELUS Corp $44.80
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $6.49
TRP-TTransCanada Corp $64.20
TC-TTucows Inc. $80.21
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $36.58
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $122.37
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $61.30
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $50.25
Negative Breakouts
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $38.68
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.22
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $14.00
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $3.42
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $22.89
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $4.02
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.70
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $2.93
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $6.68
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $9.48
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.95
CJT-TCargojet Inc $43.23
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $1.90
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $1.76
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $3.10
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $4.29
CRT.UN-TCT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.78
DC.A-TDundee Corp $3.26
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $11.65
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.11
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.19
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.68
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $17.09
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $4.70
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $15.83
NAL-TNewalta Corp $1.93
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $3.10
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.42
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $25.40
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $1.66
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.54
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.65
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $3.02
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $34.82
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $4.27
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.33
SCB-TStreet Capital Group Inc $1.33
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $0.65
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $23.34
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.16
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $1.95

Source: Bloomberg

