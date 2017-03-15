Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

It is a busy day today in terms of news releases. Today’s main event the expected interest rate hike announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. (ET).

In term of Canadian economic data, February existing home sales figures will be released. In the U.S., key reports include weekly mortgage applications data, March Empire manufacturing data, inflation figures, homebuilder sentiment, and February retail sales numbers.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, and as such, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $2.5-million in fiscal 2017, $24-million in fiscal 2018, and $70.4-million in fiscal 2019. Analysts are expecting the company to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) positive in fiscal 2018 and earnings per share (EPS) positive in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $1.5-million in fiscal 2018 and $21.2-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EPS estimate is 10 cents in fiscal 2019. The company’s fiscal year end is June 30.

These revenue forecasts are dwarfed by the revenue expectations from a dominant player in the industry, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T), which will be added to the S&P/TSX composite index effective after the close on March 17. Canopy’s market capitalization is just under $1.8-billion. The Street is anticipating Canopy’s revenue to reach $42-million in fiscal 2017, $126-million in fiscal 2018, $341-million in fiscal 2019 and $448-million the following fiscal year.

Another major industry player is Aphria Inc. (APH-T). Its market capitalization is $744-million. The company has an attractive combination of robust growth expectations, low costs from its greenhouse operations, and a strong leadership. The Street is forecasting revenue of $20-million in fiscal 2017, $46-million in fiscal 2018, $136-million in fiscal 2019, and $216-million the following fiscal year. Aphria’s leadership is strong with Vic Neufeld at the helm as the chief executive officer. He previously successfully led vitamin giant Jamieson Laboratories as their chief executive officer for over two decades. Furthermore, Arlene Dickinson, well-known from her role on Dragon’s Den, joined Aphria’s board of directors in late 2016.

Analysts’ recommendations

This microcap stock, with a market capitalization of $186-million, has five analysts covering the company of which three analysts have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have “speculative buy” recommendations. The five firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, and M Partners.

Revised recommendations

In January, Vahan Ajamian, the analyst from Beacon Securities, raised his target price to $2.25 from $1.75.

Valuation

The stock can be valued using a discounted cash flow model. The consensus target price for Supreme is $2.28, implying 47 per cent upside potential to the share price over the next 12 months. Price targets range from a low of $2 (at Eight Capital) to a high of $2.90 (at Cormark Securities). Individual price targets are as follows in numerical order: $2, $2.10, $2.15, $2.25, and $2.90.

Chart watch

Year to date, Supreme’s share price is up 7 per cent. In comparison, shares of Canopy Growth are up 21 per cent year-to-date, and shares of Aphria are up 31 per cent so far this year.

Month-to-date, the stock prices of many marijuana companies have languished and seen the positive momentum in their stock prices stall. Supreme’s share price has declined 8 per cent, and industry peer, Canopy Growth Corp. has seen its stock price fall 7 per cent so far this month.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has overhead resistance around $1.75, near its 50-day moving average (at $1.73). The stock has downside support between $1.40 and $1.50. Failing that there is support around $1.15, close to its 200-day moving average (at $1.13).

The three month historical daily average trading volume is nearly 1.2-million shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMarch 14 close
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $38.41
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc. $300.10
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc $651.54
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $10.75
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $30.32
DH-TDH Corp $25.17
ENGH-TEnghouse Systems Ltd $60.96
NWH.UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.58
PBL-TPollard Banknote Ltd. $9.20
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $72.51
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.04
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.77
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $37.50
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $5.65
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $8.72
Negative Breakouts
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $2.12
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $51.66
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $31.95
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $58.85
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $28.14
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $18.74
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.42
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $4.42
BCE-TBCE Inc $57.24
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $6.56
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.59
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.31
BBD.B-TBombardier Inc $1.99
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.42
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $20.85
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.39
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $38.00
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $3.22
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.09
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.20
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $6.92
CJT-TCargojet Inc $43.80
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $16.03
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $4.82
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $14.66
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $31.96
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $18.67
DC/A-TDundee Corp $4.16
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $33.46
ECA-TEncana Corp $13.90
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $10.82
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $16.44
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $24.55
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $15.20
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $40.63
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $27.65
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $5.91
LIQ-TLiquor Stores NA Ltd $9.05
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.67
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.33
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $9.40
NGQ-TNGEx Resources Inc $1.15
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.10
NDM-TNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $1.43
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $2.80
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.00
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $15.45
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $17.46
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.31
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $1.92
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.68
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.96
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $8.70
S-TSherritt International Corp $0.96
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc $53.33
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.41
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $40.05
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.38
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $9.67
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.71
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.68
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $28.95
TFII-TTransForce Inc $31.53
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.09
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.98
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $4.54
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.11
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $14.59
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $48.38
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.31

