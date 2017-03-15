In term of Canadian economic data, February existing home sales figures will be released. In the U.S., key reports include weekly mortgage applications data, March Empire manufacturing data, inflation figures, homebuilder sentiment, and February retail sales numbers.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, and as such, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $2.5-million in fiscal 2017, $24-million in fiscal 2018, and $70.4-million in fiscal 2019. Analysts are expecting the company to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) positive in fiscal 2018 and earnings per share (EPS) positive in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $1.5-million in fiscal 2018 and $21.2-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EPS estimate is 10 cents in fiscal 2019. The company’s fiscal year end is June 30.

These revenue forecasts are dwarfed by the revenue expectations from a dominant player in the industry, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T), which will be added to the S&P/TSX composite index effective after the close on March 17. Canopy’s market capitalization is just under $1.8-billion. The Street is anticipating Canopy’s revenue to reach $42-million in fiscal 2017, $126-million in fiscal 2018, $341-million in fiscal 2019 and $448-million the following fiscal year.

Another major industry player is Aphria Inc. (APH-T). Its market capitalization is $744-million. The company has an attractive combination of robust growth expectations, low costs from its greenhouse operations, and a strong leadership. The Street is forecasting revenue of $20-million in fiscal 2017, $46-million in fiscal 2018, $136-million in fiscal 2019, and $216-million the following fiscal year. Aphria’s leadership is strong with Vic Neufeld at the helm as the chief executive officer. He previously successfully led vitamin giant Jamieson Laboratories as their chief executive officer for over two decades. Furthermore, Arlene Dickinson, well-known from her role on Dragon’s Den, joined Aphria’s board of directors in late 2016.

Analysts’ recommendations

This microcap stock, with a market capitalization of $186-million, has five analysts covering the company of which three analysts have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have “speculative buy” recommendations. The five firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, and M Partners.

Revised recommendations

In January, Vahan Ajamian, the analyst from Beacon Securities, raised his target price to $2.25 from $1.75.

Valuation

The stock can be valued using a discounted cash flow model. The consensus target price for Supreme is $2.28, implying 47 per cent upside potential to the share price over the next 12 months. Price targets range from a low of $2 (at Eight Capital) to a high of $2.90 (at Cormark Securities). Individual price targets are as follows in numerical order: $2, $2.10, $2.15, $2.25, and $2.90.

Chart watch

Year to date, Supreme’s share price is up 7 per cent. In comparison, shares of Canopy Growth are up 21 per cent year-to-date, and shares of Aphria are up 31 per cent so far this year.

Month-to-date, the stock prices of many marijuana companies have languished and seen the positive momentum in their stock prices stall. Supreme’s share price has declined 8 per cent, and industry peer, Canopy Growth Corp. has seen its stock price fall 7 per cent so far this month.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has overhead resistance around $1.75, near its 50-day moving average (at $1.73). The stock has downside support between $1.40 and $1.50. Failing that there is support around $1.15, close to its 200-day moving average (at $1.13).

The three month historical daily average trading volume is nearly 1.2-million shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 14 close CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $38.41 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc. $300.10 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $651.54 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $10.75 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $30.32 DH-T DH Corp $25.17 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Ltd $60.96 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.58 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $9.20 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $72.51 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.04 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.77 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $37.50 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $5.65 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $8.72 Negative Breakouts AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.12 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $51.66 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $31.95 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $58.85 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $28.14 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $18.74 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.42 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.42 BCE-T BCE Inc $57.24 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $6.56 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.59 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.31 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $1.99 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.42 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $20.85 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.39 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $38.00 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.22 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.09 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.20 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.92 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $43.80 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $16.03 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.82 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $14.66 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $31.96 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $18.67 DC/A-T Dundee Corp $4.16 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $33.46 ECA-T Encana Corp $13.90 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $10.82 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.44 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $24.55 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $15.20 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $40.63 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $27.65 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.91 LIQ-T Liquor Stores NA Ltd $9.05 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.67 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.33 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $9.40 NGQ-T NGEx Resources Inc $1.15 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.10 NDM-T Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $1.43 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $2.80 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.00 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $15.45 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $17.46 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.31 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.31 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $1.92 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.68 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.96 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $8.70 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.96 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $53.33 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.41 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $40.05 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.38 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $9.67 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.71 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.68 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $28.95 TFII-T TransForce Inc $31.53 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.09 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.98 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $4.54 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.11 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $14.59 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $48.38 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.31 Source: Bloomberg

