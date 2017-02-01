Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A potential takeout play with 14 ‘buy’ calls and 58% upside forecast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Welcome to a new month.

This morning, North American stock markets look to open higher. The price of oil is firmer, while the price of natural gas futures is up over 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the price of gold is stable.

Today, there are no key Canadian economic releases. In terms of earnings, before the market opens, CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T) will be reporting its first quarter fiscal 2017 results.

Catalysts

In the first quarter of this year, the company is expected to release an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), as well as a resource update. In addition, positive drilling results could be another catalyst.

Large shareholder position

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) has a significant ownership position in the company. In August 2015, Eldorado acquired a 15-per-cent interest in the company. Integra Gold could perhaps be a logical future acquisition target.

Dividend Policy

The company is focused on exploration and as a result does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis. Analysts’ target prices range from a low of 90 cents to a high of $1.75. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $0.90, five at $1, $1.05, $1.15, three at $1.25, two at $1.30, and $1.75. The consensus one-year target price is $1.17, suggesting the share price has 58 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 14 analysts cover this small cap gold company with a market capitalization of $354-million. All 14 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations. More specifically, 12 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have ‘speculative buy’ recommendations.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, M Partners, Mackie Research Capital, Macquarie, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Roth Capital Partners.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 3 per cent. The share price can be volatile, following the price of gold higher and lower. For instance, during the last two months of 2016, when cyclical ‘Trump stocks’ were rallying and the price of gold was falling, the share price of Integra Gold tumbled 23 per cent to 56 cents from 73 cents.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance at 80 cents, and after that at 95 cents. There is downside support around 70 cents, close to its 200-day moving average (at 72 cents). Failing that, there is support around 66 cents, near its 50-day moving average (at 64 cents), and then at 60 cents.

The relative strength index is at 62, suggesting the shares are in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold.

--

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

 

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJan. 31 close
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $13.13
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $3.95
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $23.98
BLX-TBoralex Inc $19.84
CGY-TCalian Group Ltd. $27.05
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $8.90
EXF-TEXFO Inc $7.65
FTS-TFortis Inc $41.84
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $10.46
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.73
K-TKinross Gold Corp $5.07
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $18.50
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $23.94
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $6.90
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $4.52
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $25.36
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $14.02
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.69
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $10.67
SMT-TSierra Metals Inc $2.51
TMB-TTembec Inc $3.00
Negative Breakouts
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $8.02
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $9.18
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.55
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $3.71
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $17.76
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $10.12
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $2.42
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $5.79
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $16.17
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $42.78
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.19
MRU-TMetro Inc $39.53
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $3.47
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.63
SCC-TSears Canada Inc $1.86
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $31.47
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $0.85
STB-TStudent Transportation Inc $7.13

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

  • Integra Gold Corp
    $0.77
    +0.03
    (+4.05%)
  • Updated February 1 9:37 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular