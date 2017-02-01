Today, there are no key Canadian economic releases. In terms of earnings, before the market opens, CGI Group Inc. ( GIB.A-T ) will be reporting its first quarter fiscal 2017 results.

This morning, North American stock markets look to open higher. The price of oil is firmer, while the price of natural gas futures is up over 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the price of gold is stable.

Catalysts

In the first quarter of this year, the company is expected to release an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), as well as a resource update. In addition, positive drilling results could be another catalyst.

Large shareholder position

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) has a significant ownership position in the company. In August 2015, Eldorado acquired a 15-per-cent interest in the company. Integra Gold could perhaps be a logical future acquisition target.

Dividend Policy

The company is focused on exploration and as a result does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis. Analysts’ target prices range from a low of 90 cents to a high of $1.75. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $0.90, five at $1, $1.05, $1.15, three at $1.25, two at $1.30, and $1.75. The consensus one-year target price is $1.17, suggesting the share price has 58 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 14 analysts cover this small cap gold company with a market capitalization of $354-million. All 14 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations. More specifically, 12 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have ‘speculative buy’ recommendations.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, M Partners, Mackie Research Capital, Macquarie, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Roth Capital Partners.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 3 per cent. The share price can be volatile, following the price of gold higher and lower. For instance, during the last two months of 2016, when cyclical ‘Trump stocks’ were rallying and the price of gold was falling, the share price of Integra Gold tumbled 23 per cent to 56 cents from 73 cents.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance at 80 cents, and after that at 95 cents. There is downside support around 70 cents, close to its 200-day moving average (at 72 cents). Failing that, there is support around 66 cents, near its 50-day moving average (at 64 cents), and then at 60 cents.

The relative strength index is at 62, suggesting the shares are in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 31 close ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $13.13 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.95 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $23.98 BLX-T Boralex Inc $19.84 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $27.05 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.90 EXF-T EXFO Inc $7.65 FTS-T Fortis Inc $41.84 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $10.46 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.73 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $5.07 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $18.50 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $23.94 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $6.90 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.52 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $25.36 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $14.02 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.69 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $10.67 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $2.51 TMB-T Tembec Inc $3.00 Negative Breakouts BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $8.02 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.18 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.55 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $3.71 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $17.76 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.12 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $2.42 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $5.79 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $16.17 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $42.78 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.19 MRU-T Metro Inc $39.53 NGD-T New Gold Inc $3.47 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.63 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $1.86 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $31.47 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.85 STB-T Student Transportation Inc $7.13 Source: Bloomberg

