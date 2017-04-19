In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index fell 62 points, or 0.40 per cent. There were 106 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 140 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged. Just four sectors closed with gains led by strength in the real estate sector, which advanced 0.69 per cent.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.29 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.12 per cent.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly dividend of 1.333 cents per unit, or 0.16 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized distribution yield of 8 per cent. Based on the 2017 AFFO consensus estimate, the payout ratio will be 78 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are just two analysts who covers this REIT, Robert Sutherland from Echelon Wealth Partners and Frederic Blondeau from Eight Capital. Both analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Robert Sutherland, an analyst at Echelon Wealth Partners, lifted his target price to $2.35 from $2.20. In February, Frederic Blondeau, the analyst from Eight Capital, increased his target price by 15 cents to $2.30.

Financial forecasts

The consensus funds from operations (FFO) per unit estimates are 20.5 cents for 2017 and 21 cents for 2018. The consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit forecasts are 20.5 cents for 2017 and 22 cents for 2018.

Valuation

The REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple 9.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

The two target prices are $2.30 and $2.35, implying a potential price gain of between 16 per cent and 18 per cent.

Chart watch

The unit price has positive price momentum, climbing 11.2 per cent so far in 2017.

The unit price is sitting at a major overhead resistance level, around $2. Should the unit price fail to break above this resistance level, there is downside support between $1.90 and $1.95, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.94). Failing that, there is strong support around $1.80, close to its 200-day moving average (at $1.83).

The REIT can be thinly traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 38,000 units.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 18 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.48 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.03 AP.UN-T Allied Properties Real Estate Investment $37.83 AYA-T Amaya Inc $23.39 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.67 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.34 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.89 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.87 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.50 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $66.40 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.19 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $12.10 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.71 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $118.01 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $21.01 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $93.30 WN-T George Weston Ltd $117.63 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $36.91 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $48.93 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group $21.60 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $13.14 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $16.13 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $72.92 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.60 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $22.89 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $6.95 PEO-T People Corporation $5.36 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $86.04 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.45 RPI.UN-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $27.77 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $61.42 SIS-T Savaria Corp $14.50 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $35.72 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $43.47 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.59 X-T TMX Group Ltd $74.08 VSN-T Veresen Inc $15.48 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $118.78 Negative Breakouts AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $49.68 AGU-T Agrium Inc $123.01 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.17 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.07 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $3.50 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $14.04 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.44 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $8.11 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.84 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.61 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $11.83 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.09 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $16.75 NA-T National Bank of Canada $54.49 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.99 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.96 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $26.40 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $25.23 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.46 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.10 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.72 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $11.99 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $7.25 Source: Bloomberg

