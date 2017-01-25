The focus for investors remains fourth-quarter earnings reports and U.S. political developments with president Donald Trump now in office.

We are within striking distance of a record close for the S&P/TSX composite index. The Index is just 47 points or less than half a per cent away from closing at an all-time high.

Dividend policy

First Capital pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21.5 cents per share, or 86 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4 per cent. Management has maintained the dividend at this level since 2014.

The FFO payout ratio was 76.8 per cent for the first nine months of 2016, suggesting there is room for management to increase its dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 18.3 times the 2017 consensus estimate, this is in-line with its five year historical average of 18 times.

Analysts have target prices that are relatively concentrated, ranging from a low of $23 to a high of $25. Individual target prices supplied by eight firms are as follows in numerical order: four at $23, three at $24, and $25. The average one-year target price is $23.63, suggesting the shares may realize a potential price return of 11 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, nine analysts cover this real estate stock, seven analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two have ‘hold’ recommendations.

The nine firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Analysts’ revisions

This month, Matt Kornack, the analyst from National Bank Financial, trimmed his target price to $23 from $23.50 but maintained his “outperform” recommendation. In December, Sam Damiani, the analyst from TD Securities, tweaked the target price lower to $24 from $25, while maintaining a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

Financial forecasts

Slow and steady growth is forecast for the company. The consensus FFO per share estimate is $1.11 in 2016, and is expected to rise 4.5 per cent to $1.16 in 2017. The consensus FFO per share estimate is $1.22 for 2018. The Street is forecasting AFFO per share of $1.03 in 2016, $1.08 in 2017, and $1.14 in 2018. On the third-quarter conference call, management guided to operating FFO per share growth in the mid-single digits for 2016.

Financial forecasts have been stable. For instance, one year ago, the FFO per share estimates were $1.10 for 2016 and $1.15 for 2017. The AFFO per share estimates were $1.02 for 2016 and $1.08 for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 3 per cent. On Tuesday, the stock price rallied 1 per cent on unusually high volume. Over 2.3-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 737,000 shares.

Over the years, from 2012 through to March 2016, the share price was range bound, trading largely between $16.50 and $20, before breaking out with a sustained rally above $20, closing over $23 in August. The share price subsequently drifted back down to its prior trading range; however, in recent weeks is steadily recovering and regaining its positive price momentum.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has major overhead resistance around $23. Meanwhile, there is solid downside support around $20.

The relative strength index is at 64, still in neutral territory with the stock neither in overbought nor oversold territory.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

