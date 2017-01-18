In terms of news releases, the Bank of Canada will be announcing its interest rate decision at 10 a.m. (ET). The overnight rate is expected to remain unchanged at half a per cent. After the market closes, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) will be releasing its fourth quarter financial results. The Street is expecting earnings per share of $3.12.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.4 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is slightly above its three year historical average of 8.7 times, but below its peak multiple of 11 times during that time.

The average one-year target price is $21.33, suggesting the shares have a potential price return of over 15 per cent over the next twelve months.

Target prices range from a low of $20 to a high of $22.50. Individual target prices supplied by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $20, two at $21, $21.50, $22, and $22.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.9-billion, is covered by seven analysts. Since November, six analysts have issued research reports, four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Earlier this week, Damir Gunja, the analyst from TD Securities, increased his recommendation to a ‘buy’ from a ‘hold’, and raised his target price to $21 from $20.

In November, after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, several analysts revised their target prices higher. For instance, Nelson Ng, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, bumped his target price to $21 from $20. In addition, George Doumet, the analyst from Scotia Capital, lifted his target price to $20 from $19. Lastly, Trevor Johnson, the analyst from National Bank Financial, raised his target price to $22.50 from $20.50.

Earnings forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $276-million in 2016, rising 11 per cent to $306-million in 2017. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $328-million in 2018.

The stock has experienced steady positive earnings revisions. For instance, one year ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $244-million for 2016 and $259-million for 2017. Halfway through the year, on July 2, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $267-million for 2016 and $301-million for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 3.5 per cent.

From October 2015 through to April 2016, the stock price traded sideways, principally between $15 and $16. From May 2016 through to October 2016, the share price broke out to the upside, trading up to $20 from $16. The share price subsequently experienced a 50 per cent retracement, trading down to $18 and held at this level – a key support level.

On Tuesday, the share price surged 2.8 per cent on high volume with over 780,000 shares traded. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 485,000 shares. Given the recent positive price momentum, the share price is now trading above both its 50-day moving average (at $18.12) and 200-day moving average (at $17.66) – a positive technical indicator. In addition, the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator turned positive this month– a bullish signal.

The share price has initial overhead resistance around $20, and initial downside support around $18, close to its 200-day moving average. Failing that, there is strong support around $16.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Jan. 17 close ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.34 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.35 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.22 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.75 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $53.11 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $15.01 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.43 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.85 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $36.00 ECA-T Encana Corp $17.45 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $18.27 EXF-T EXFO Inc $6.67 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $17.96 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $25.79 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $2.08 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.39 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.47 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $0.96 NWC-T North West Co Inc $29.68 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $24.00 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.06 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $13.72 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $64.61 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.91 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $30.41 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.60 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $3.15 TA-T TransAlta Corp $8.07 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $14.91 VSN-T Veresen Inc $13.23 Negative Breakouts HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $18.43 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $17.41 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $42.17 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $38.90 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.82 Source: Bloomberg

