In terms of news releases, watch for mortgage applications and existing home sales data reported out of the U.S. There are no Canadian economic announcements today.

This morning, North American markets look to open in relatively neutral territory as traders have or will be closing their books for 2016 shortly.

Dividend policy

Chorus Aviation pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share, or 48 cents per year, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 6.9 per cent.

The CPA provides cash flow stability, suggesting the dividend should be sustainable.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs (EBITDAR) basis. Looking at the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, according to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 7.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate. Over the past five years, the stock has traded largely between 5.5 times and 8 times forward earnings.

The average one-year target price is $7.54, implying the share price may appreciate 9 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $6.50 to a high of $9. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $6.50, $7, $7.25, two at $7.50, $8, and $9.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $903-million, is well covered by the Street with seven analysts issuing research reports since November, six have ‘buy’ recommendations and one has a ‘hold’ recommendation. These seven analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $236-million in 2016, rising over 11 per cent to $263-million in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have been relatively stable for this year with positive revisions for next year. At the beginning of the year, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $237-million for 2016 and $251-million for 2017.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price has increased over 20 per cent. Since March, the stock price has traded principally between $6 and $6.50. However, on Tuesday, the stock price broke out of this trading range, soaring 6.6 per cent on high volume with over 1.7-million shares traded. The historical two-month daily average trading volume is approximately 420,000 shares.

The stock price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $7. After that, there is resistance around $8 and then at $10.

There is downside support around $6, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $6.35) and its 200-day moving average (at $6.24).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Dec. 20 close ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $18.50 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.86 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $96.92 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $7.50 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc. $271.19 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $6.93 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.85 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $5.25 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $95.14 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $58.25 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.93 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $50.80 NA-T National Bank of Canada $55.64 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $19.52 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.78 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $91.95 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $11.24 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $27.20 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $35.60 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $43.95 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.09 X-T TMX Group Ltd $71.71 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $66.97 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.37 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $2.09 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $12.99 Negative Breakouts AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.70 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.62 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $5.80 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.12 DC/A-T Dundee Corp $5.55 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.01 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $13.41 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.91 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $13.09 MSL-T Merus Labs International Inc $0.96 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.10 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $2.48 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.39 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $19.26 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $10.80 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $2.91 SXP-T Supremex Inc $5.00 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $11.50 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $2.61 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $17.69 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.12 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.02 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.53 Source: Bloomberg

