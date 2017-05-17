Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

On Tuesday, major North American stock markets were mixed.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent, the S&P 500 index declined 0.07 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.33 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 86 points, or 0.55 per cent, led by a slide in energy stocks. There were 98 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 148 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8 cents per share, or 96 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 5.15 per cent.

Management has announced a dividend increase in every calendar year since 2011 with two hikes announced in 2013. The company’s most recent dividend increase, a 4 per cent bump, was announced in March.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are four buy recommendations, two hold recommendations, and one ‘underweight’ recommendation (from the analyst at EVA Dimensions).

The seven firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Post the quarterly earnings miss reported, two analysts revised their expectations – both lower. George Doumet, the analyst at Scotia Capital, tweaked his target price lower by 50 cents to $20, and Damir Gunja from TD Securities downgraded the stock to a ‘hold’ from a ‘buy’ and cut his target price by $2 to $20.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $298-million in 2017, rising 10 per cent to $328-million in 2018.

Earnings expectations were revised down for 2017 but remained relatively unchanged for 2018. Three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $306-million for 2017 and $327-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 8.2 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 10 times during this time period.

The average 12-month target price is $23.25, implying the share price has nearly 25 per cent upside potential over the next year. Target prices range from a low of $20 (at Scotia Capital and TD Securities) to a high of $26 (at RBC Capital Markets), suggesting upside potential of between 7 per cent and 39 per cent. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $20, $24, $24.50, $25, and $26.

Insider transaction activity

This week, on May 15, the chief financial officer Evelyn Sutherland bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $18.50.

Prior to that, the most recent insider trading activities in the public market were reported in March. John Macdonald, the president and chief executive officer, purchased 1,500 shares on March 10. On the flip side, John Toffoletto, the chief legal officer, sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of $20 on March 15.

Chart watch

Much of the stock’s strong year-to-date gains have been eroded in the past three trading sessions with the share price falling 12 per cent on high volume.

Month-to-date, the share price has collapsed 14 per cent, making it one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index in May.

Technically, the stock is oversold with the relative strength index at 20. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicated an oversold condition. Should the selling pressure continue, the share price has solid support around $18. Failing that, the next support level is around $16.

On a recovery, the stock price faces initial overhead resistance around $19, close to its 200-day moving average (at $19.04). After that, there is overhead resistance between $20 and $20.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $20.55), and then around $22.

Year to date, the share price is still in positive territory, up 4.5 per cent.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMay 16 close
VNP-T5N Plus Inc $2.91
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $66.77
AC-TAir Canada $16.95
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.51
AGB-TAtlantic Gold Corp. $1.51
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $13.84
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $49.36
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $43.36
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $40.33
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $8.12
GIB.A-TCGI Group Inc $66.91
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $16.26
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $11.75
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $33.10
DRG.UN-TDream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.39
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $99.50
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $28.40
GCG.A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $28.40
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $19.33
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $20.93
ITX-TIntertain Group Ltd $10.31
KEG.UN-TKEG Royalties Income Fund $22.33
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $86.84
K-TKinross Gold Corp $5.71
LNR-TLinamar Corp $64.00
LIQ-TLiquor Stores N.A. Ltd $10.96
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $11.96
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $55.90
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $21.59
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $16.53
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $91.53
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.76
PUR-TPure Technologies Ltd. $5.54
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.93
SVC-TSandvine Corp $3.29
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $39.58
STB-TStudent Transportation Inc $8.25
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.80
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $12.20
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $12.72
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $11.24
Negative Breakouts
AIM-TAimia Inc $3.18
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.26
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $19.69
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $23.10
BMO-TBank of Montreal $93.80
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $12.01
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.41
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $12.56
CM-TCIBC $107.11
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.19
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.21
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Corp. $11.06
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $53.84
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $18.64
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $33.01
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $33.99
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $22.34
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.44
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $27.06
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $38.29
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $29.47
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $32.52
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $4.67
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $25.20
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.55
STN-TStantec Inc $31.46
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $45.50
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $12.24
SXP-TSupremex Inc $4.78
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.33
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.10
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $30.58
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $5.63
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $20.04
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.98
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $4.55

Source: Bloomberg

