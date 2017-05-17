In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 86 points, or 0.55 per cent, led by a slide in energy stocks. There were 98 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 148 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent, the S&P 500 index declined 0.07 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.33 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8 cents per share, or 96 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 5.15 per cent.

Management has announced a dividend increase in every calendar year since 2011 with two hikes announced in 2013. The company’s most recent dividend increase, a 4 per cent bump, was announced in March.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are four buy recommendations, two hold recommendations, and one ‘underweight’ recommendation (from the analyst at EVA Dimensions).

The seven firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Post the quarterly earnings miss reported, two analysts revised their expectations – both lower. George Doumet, the analyst at Scotia Capital, tweaked his target price lower by 50 cents to $20, and Damir Gunja from TD Securities downgraded the stock to a ‘hold’ from a ‘buy’ and cut his target price by $2 to $20.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $298-million in 2017, rising 10 per cent to $328-million in 2018.

Earnings expectations were revised down for 2017 but remained relatively unchanged for 2018. Three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $306-million for 2017 and $327-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 8.2 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 10 times during this time period.

The average 12-month target price is $23.25, implying the share price has nearly 25 per cent upside potential over the next year. Target prices range from a low of $20 (at Scotia Capital and TD Securities) to a high of $26 (at RBC Capital Markets), suggesting upside potential of between 7 per cent and 39 per cent. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $20, $24, $24.50, $25, and $26.

Insider transaction activity

This week, on May 15, the chief financial officer Evelyn Sutherland bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $18.50.

Prior to that, the most recent insider trading activities in the public market were reported in March. John Macdonald, the president and chief executive officer, purchased 1,500 shares on March 10. On the flip side, John Toffoletto, the chief legal officer, sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of $20 on March 15.

Chart watch

Much of the stock’s strong year-to-date gains have been eroded in the past three trading sessions with the share price falling 12 per cent on high volume.

Month-to-date, the share price has collapsed 14 per cent, making it one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index in May.

Technically, the stock is oversold with the relative strength index at 20. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicated an oversold condition. Should the selling pressure continue, the share price has solid support around $18. Failing that, the next support level is around $16.

On a recovery, the stock price faces initial overhead resistance around $19, close to its 200-day moving average (at $19.04). After that, there is overhead resistance between $20 and $20.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $20.55), and then around $22.

Year to date, the share price is still in positive territory, up 4.5 per cent.

