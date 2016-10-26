Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, the S&P/TSX composite index may find itself under pressure, once again, with the price of oil futures breaking below the $50 (U.S.) a barrel level. Major North American equity markets look to open in negative territory.

It is a busy day on the earnings front with companies such as Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Goldcorp, Lundin Mining, Canfor, Methanex, Suncor Energy, FirstService, and Canadian Utilities all reporting third-quarter financial results.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, which is in-line with its three-year historical average. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 13.8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 16.4 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $507-million, is covered by six firms according to Bloomberg. These six firms in alphabetical order are as follows: Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are four ‘buy’ recommendations and two ‘hold’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $15.50 to a high of $19, implying upside potential ranging between 10 per cent and 35 per cent. Individual target prices provided by five firms in numerical order are as follows: $15.50, $17, $17.50, $18, and $19. The average one-year target price is $17.40, implying there is 24 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

The consensus revenue forecast is $419-million in fiscal 2017, rising 13 per cent to $475-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $69-million in fiscal 2017, climbing to $80-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report EPS of 86 cents in fiscal 2017, increasing over 18 per cent to $1.02 in fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up 9 per cent. However, the share price has been in a downtrend for the past few months, and is attempting to rebound. While the stock chart is still negative, the share price recently crossed above its 50-day moving average, and on Tuesday, crossed above its 200-day moving average – encouraging and positive moves.

A meaningful and sustainable break above $14, could lift the share price up to around $16.

There is initial downside support around $13, and failing that, around $12.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 25 close
ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $10.74
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.23
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $29.79
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $71.81
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.52
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.00
CJT-TCargojet Inc $45.15
CLS-TCelestica Inc $15.59
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc $6.30
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $6.22
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.62
FTS-TFortis Inc $43.37
GH-TGamehost Inc $10.70
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $33.71
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $47.90
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $31.67
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.45
SIS-TSavaria Corp. $12.21
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.85
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $28.15
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $60.32
Negative Breakouts
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $17.61
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.84
AYA-TAmaya Inc $17.96
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $45.71
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.20
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $129.91
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $24.26
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $33.54
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $7.10
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $11.44
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $704.50
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $12.14
GBU-TGabriel Resources Ltd $0.58
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $34.39
III-TImperial Metals Corp $5.70
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp $91.20
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $9.25
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $76.36
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $1.54
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $15.87
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $35.40
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.39
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $53.40
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $16.38
Source: Bloomberg
