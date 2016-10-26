Today, the S&P/TSX composite index may find itself under pressure, once again, with the price of oil futures breaking below the $50 (U.S.) a barrel level. Major North American equity markets look to open in negative territory.
It is a busy day on the earnings front with companies such as Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Goldcorp, Lundin Mining, Canfor, Methanex, Suncor Energy, FirstService, and Canadian Utilities all reporting third-quarter financial results.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, which is in-line with its three-year historical average. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 13.8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 16.4 times.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $507-million, is covered by six firms according to Bloomberg. These six firms in alphabetical order are as follows: Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are four ‘buy’ recommendations and two ‘hold’ recommendations.
Target prices range from a low of $15.50 to a high of $19, implying upside potential ranging between 10 per cent and 35 per cent. Individual target prices provided by five firms in numerical order are as follows: $15.50, $17, $17.50, $18, and $19. The average one-year target price is $17.40, implying there is 24 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.
The consensus revenue forecast is $419-million in fiscal 2017, rising 13 per cent to $475-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $69-million in fiscal 2017, climbing to $80-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report EPS of 86 cents in fiscal 2017, increasing over 18 per cent to $1.02 in fiscal 2018.
Chart watch
Year to date, the stock price is up 9 per cent. However, the share price has been in a downtrend for the past few months, and is attempting to rebound. While the stock chart is still negative, the share price recently crossed above its 50-day moving average, and on Tuesday, crossed above its 200-day moving average – encouraging and positive moves.
A meaningful and sustainable break above $14, could lift the share price up to around $16.
There is initial downside support around $13, and failing that, around $12.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
|Positive Breakouts
|Oct. 25 close
|ACR.UN-T
|Agellan Commercial REIT
|$10.74
|AGF.B-T
|AGF Management Ltd
|$5.23
|BAD-T
|Badger Daylighting Ltd
|$29.79
|BNS-T
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|$71.81
|PXX-T
|BlackPearl Resources Inc
|$1.52
|BPF.UN-T
|Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
|$22.00
|CJT-T
|Cargojet Inc
|$45.15
|CLS-T
|Celestica Inc
|$15.59
|CHR-T
|Chorus Aviation Inc
|$6.30
|CRH-T
|CRH Medical Corp
|$6.22
|EXE-T
|Extendicare Inc
|$9.62
|FTS-T
|Fortis Inc
|$43.37
|GH-T
|Gamehost Inc
|$10.70
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc
|$33.71
|MTY-T
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|$47.90
|PWF-T
|Power Financial Corp
|$31.67
|PD-T
|Precision Drilling Corp
|$6.45
|SIS-T
|Savaria Corp.
|$12.21
|XSR-T
|Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc
|$4.85
|TCK.B-T
|Teck Resources Ltd
|$28.15
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|$60.32
|Negative Breakouts
|ARE-T
|Aecon Group Inc
|$17.61
|AXY-T
|Alterra Power Corp.
|$5.84
|AYA-T
|Amaya Inc
|$17.96
|ACO.X-T
|Atco Ltd
|$45.71
|AVO-T
|Avigilon Corp
|$8.20
|CTC.A-T
|Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
|$129.91
|CIX-T
|CI Financial Corp
|$24.26
|DII.B-T
|Dorel Industries Inc
|$33.54
|DRM-T
|DREAM Unlimited Corp
|$7.10
|XTC-T
|Exco Technologies Ltd
|$11.44
|FFH-T
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
|$704.50
|FSZ-T
|Fiera Capital Corp
|$12.14
|GBU-T
|Gabriel Resources Ltd
|$0.58
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc
|$34.39
|III-T
|Imperial Metals Corp
|$5.70
|IFC-T
|Intact Financial Corp
|$91.20
|IT-T
|Intertain Group Ltd
|$9.25
|MDA-T
|MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd
|$76.36
|NXE-T
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|$1.54
|PSI-T
|Pason Systems Inc
|$15.87
|PEY-T
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
|$35.40
|PTM-T
|Platinum Group Metals Ltd
|$2.39
|RCI.B-T
|Rogers Communications Inc
|$53.40
|SIA-T
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|$16.38
