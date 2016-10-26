It is a busy day on the earnings front with companies such as Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Goldcorp, Lundin Mining, Canfor, Methanex, Suncor Energy, FirstService, and Canadian Utilities all reporting third-quarter financial results.

Today, the S&P/TSX composite index may find itself under pressure, once again, with the price of oil futures breaking below the $50 (U.S.) a barrel level. Major North American equity markets look to open in negative territory.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, which is in-line with its three-year historical average. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 13.8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 16.4 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $507-million, is covered by six firms according to Bloomberg. These six firms in alphabetical order are as follows: Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are four ‘buy’ recommendations and two ‘hold’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $15.50 to a high of $19, implying upside potential ranging between 10 per cent and 35 per cent. Individual target prices provided by five firms in numerical order are as follows: $15.50, $17, $17.50, $18, and $19. The average one-year target price is $17.40, implying there is 24 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

The consensus revenue forecast is $419-million in fiscal 2017, rising 13 per cent to $475-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $69-million in fiscal 2017, climbing to $80-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report EPS of 86 cents in fiscal 2017, increasing over 18 per cent to $1.02 in fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up 9 per cent. However, the share price has been in a downtrend for the past few months, and is attempting to rebound. While the stock chart is still negative, the share price recently crossed above its 50-day moving average, and on Tuesday, crossed above its 200-day moving average – encouraging and positive moves.

A meaningful and sustainable break above $14, could lift the share price up to around $16.

There is initial downside support around $13, and failing that, around $12.



The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 25 close ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $10.74 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.23 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $29.79 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $71.81 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.52 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.00 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $45.15 CLS-T Celestica Inc $15.59 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $6.30 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $6.22 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.62 FTS-T Fortis Inc $43.37 GH-T Gamehost Inc $10.70 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $33.71 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $47.90 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $31.67 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.45 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $12.21 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.85 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $28.15 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $60.32 Negative Breakouts ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $17.61 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.84 AYA-T Amaya Inc $17.96 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $45.71 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.20 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $129.91 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $24.26 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $33.54 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.10 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $11.44 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $704.50 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.14 GBU-T Gabriel Resources Ltd $0.58 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $34.39 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.70 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $91.20 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $9.25 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $76.36 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $1.54 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $15.87 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $35.40 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.39 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $53.40 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.38

