Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of one cent per share, or 12 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.95 per cent.

Management has cut its dividend numerous times over the years. The most recent dividend decrease was announced in February 2016, the monthly dividend was reduced to a penny per share from three cents per share.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of $1.32 in 2016, rising to $1.92 in 2017, and reaching $2.44 in 2018.

Over the past six months, forecasts have been relatively stable with minor negative revisions. In August 2016, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.37 for 2016 and $1.95 for 2017.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The consensus one-year target price is $15.20, suggesting a potential price return of 21 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $13.50 (at AltaCorp Capital) to a high of $16.50 (at Macquarie, Desjardins Securities, and Veritas Investment Research). Individual target prices provided by 15 firms are as follows in numerical order: $13.50, three at $14, $14.50, two at $15, three at $15.50, two at $16, and three at $16.50. This implies upside potential of between 7 per cent and 31 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

In 2017, 16 analysts have issues research reports, 13 analysts have “buy” recommendations, two analysts have “hold” recommendations, and one analyst has the stock currently “under review.”

The 16 firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent insider transaction activity occurred on Jan. 19. Ed McLaughlin, the president of U.S. operations, purchased 3,500 shares at a price of $9.20 (U.S.) per share.

Chart watch

There is only one sector in the S&P/TSX composite index that has a loss year-to-date – the energy sector. The share price of Enerplus is down 1.3 per cent year-to-date, marginally outperforming the energy sector, which is down 3.3 per cent, and the stock is outperforming many of its peers.

The stock remains in an uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. In 2016, the share price jumped 168 per cent, rising to $12.74 from $4.75.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is minor overhead resistance around $13, and after that, there is major resistance around $15. There is downside support around $10, just above its 200-day moving average, which lies at $9.57.

