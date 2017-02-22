Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, these companies are all scheduled to release their quarterly results: Allied Properties REIT (AP.un-T), Crombie REIT (CRR.un-T), Dream Global REIT (DRG.un-T), Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T), First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T), IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T), Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T), and Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of one cent per share, or 12 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.95 per cent.

Management has cut its dividend numerous times over the years. The most recent dividend decrease was announced in February 2016, the monthly dividend was reduced to a penny per share from three cents per share.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of $1.32 in 2016, rising to $1.92 in 2017, and reaching $2.44 in 2018.

Over the past six months, forecasts have been relatively stable with minor negative revisions. In August 2016, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.37 for 2016 and $1.95 for 2017.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The consensus one-year target price is $15.20, suggesting a potential price return of 21 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $13.50 (at AltaCorp Capital) to a high of $16.50 (at Macquarie, Desjardins Securities, and Veritas Investment Research). Individual target prices provided by 15 firms are as follows in numerical order: $13.50, three at $14, $14.50, two at $15, three at $15.50, two at $16, and three at $16.50. This implies upside potential of between 7 per cent and 31 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

In 2017, 16 analysts have issues research reports, 13 analysts have “buy” recommendations, two analysts have “hold” recommendations, and one analyst has the stock currently “under review.”

The 16 firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent insider transaction activity occurred on Jan. 19. Ed McLaughlin, the president of U.S. operations, purchased 3,500 shares at a price of $9.20 (U.S.) per share.

Chart watch

There is only one sector in the S&P/TSX composite index that has a loss year-to-date – the energy sector. The share price of Enerplus is down 1.3 per cent year-to-date, marginally outperforming the energy sector, which is down 3.3 per cent, and the stock is outperforming many of its peers.

The stock remains in an uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. In 2016, the share price jumped 168 per cent, rising to $12.74 from $4.75.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is minor overhead resistance around $13, and after that, there is major resistance around $15. There is downside support around $10, just above its 200-day moving average, which lies at $9.57.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 21 close
APH-TAphria Inc. $6.63
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $34.79
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $13.95
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $49.04
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $30.81
CAE-TCAE Inc $20.55
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.50
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $94.64
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $49.91
CFP-TCanfor Corp $17.90
CFX-TCanfor Pulp Products Inc $11.32
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $6.18
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $25.80
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $12.52
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc $7.48
CM-TCIBC $117.55
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $73.73
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $60.52
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc $627.00
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $8.74
DOL-TDollarama Inc $103.36
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.90
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $3.62
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $74.09
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $11.60
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd $30.51
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $46.62
IFP-TInterfor Corp $18.45
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $5.03
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $44.30
KEY-TKeyera Corp $41.32
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.99
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $75.22
LNR-TLinamar Corp $61.92
MBT-TManitoba Telecom Services Inc $39.57
MX-TMethanex Corp $69.07
OSB-TNorbord Inc $39.13
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $18.83
MJN-TParmaCan Capital Corp. $3.18
PEO-TPeople Corporation $4.65
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.99
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $75.65
RMP-TRMP Energy Inc $0.86
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $99.19
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $28.99
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $82.89
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $5.34
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.24
SUM-TSolium Capital Inc $8.85
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $13.00
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $69.81
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.61
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $6.32
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $110.79
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.80
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $54.69
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.20
Negative Breakouts
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $44.01
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $4.18
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $5.80
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $20.02
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.65
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.26
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc $1.41
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $49.08
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $1.51
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $10.15

Source: Bloomberg

