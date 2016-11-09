Markets are set to decline sharply on the election results due to uncertainty. Investors simply do not know what Mr. Trump will do when he takes office and what implications it has for global trade and global economies.

While it was a close presidential race last night, it is now official, president-elect Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States. A result that polls did not forecast.

Dividend Policy

Rogers pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, or $1.92 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.6 per cent. Management has maintained its dividend at this level since early 2015.

Its peers, BCE (BCE-T) and Telus (T-T), offer investors higher dividend yields, 4.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Valuation

The stock’s valuation has contracted two multiple points in recent months and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.0 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 14.9 times, but off from its peak multiple of 19 times.

The stock’s premium valuation relative to BCE and Telus has narrowed. BCE is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 16.3 times, and shares of Telus are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 15.3 times.

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, since October, 19 analysts have issued research reports, nine of which have ‘buy’ recommendations and 10 have ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $57.54, implying the shares have 9 per cent upside over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $52 to a high of $62.

The Street is forecasting earnings per share estimates of $2.83 in 2016, rising over 9 per cent to $3.10 in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have been revised down throughout 2016 for Rogers, and also for its telecom peers, BCE and Telus. At the beginning of 2016, the consensus earnings per share estimate for Rogers was $3.04 for 2016 and $3.25 for 2017. In comparison, for its peer, Telus, the consensus estimate for 2016 is currently $2.64, down from $2.71 at the start of the year. For 2017, the consensus estimate is $2.81, down from $2.94 on January 1. Turning to BCE, the consensus estimate for 2016 is currently $3.50, down from $3.54 at the start of the year. For 2017, the consensus estimate is $3.65, down from $3.79 on January 1.

Chart Watch

Rogers’ share price has fallen over 5 per cent since the beginning of October, sharply lower compared to BCE and Telus, which have declined 1.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Year to date, shares of Rogers are up 10 per cent, relatively in-line with its telecom peers, BCE and Telus, which are up 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

The shares have initial overhead resistance around $55, close to its 50-day moving average (at $54.85), and after that between $59 and $60.

There is initial downside support around $52, near its 200-day moving average (at $52.36). Failing that, there is support at $50, and then between $47 and $48.

The relative strength index is at 31, suggesting the shares are nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Wednesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 8 close APH-T Aphria Inc. $3.98 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.37 CAE-T CAE Inc $19.29 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $7.75 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.09 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $47.04 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.15 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $13.66 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $15.18 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $27.22 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.10 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $52.35 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group Inc. $20.71 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.09 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $5.72 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $13.45 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $67.94 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $26.88 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $20.34 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.93 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $29.73 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $2.41 X-T TMX Group Ltd $64.50 TFI-T TransForce Inc $31.37 WJX-T Wajax Corp $21.19 Negative Breakouts ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.15 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.68 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.70 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $20.00 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.13 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $10.10 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $9.86 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $9.05 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.16 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $19.50 DH-T DH Corp $15.14 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $6.66 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $4.19 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.35 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $15.99 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.58 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $4.43 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.51 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $21.20 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.92 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.85 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $3.14 OSB-T Norbord Inc $30.29 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $15.04 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.77 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.73 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $10.11 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $10.74 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $52.63 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.30 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.81 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $31.85 STN-T Stantec Inc $28.93 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $14.44 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.98 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $21.85 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.20 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $19.92 VNR-T Valener Inc $20.22 VSN-T Veresen Inc $12.13 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error