The weekly oil inventory report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, typically on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (ET), is delayed to Thursday at 11 am (ET) due to the federal government closure on Monday.

Today, a key report to watch is the minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee released at 2 p.m. (ET).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share, 16 cents on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 2 per cent.

Since going public in 2015, the company has hiked its dividend twice. Its most recent dividend increase was announced in August.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.3 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its one-year historical average of 10.8 times, but below its peak of over 12 times during this period.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $400-million, is covered by five analysts on the Street. The five firms with analyst coverage are BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, GMP, National Bank Securities, and TD Securities. According to Bloomberg, there are four ‘buy’ recommendations, and one ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $9.70, which implies 24 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $8.50 to a high of $11. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $8.50, two at $9.50, $10, and $11.

The consensus revenue estimate is $104-million in fiscal 2017, rising to $110-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $35-million in fiscal 2017 and $39-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus EPS estimate is 49 cents in fiscal 2017, and forecast to rise to 55 cents in fiscal 2018.

Consensus estimates have been rising. At the beginning of the year, the consensus revenue estimate was $95-million for fiscal 2017 and $92-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimate was $34-million for fiscal 2017 and $35-million for fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

The stock has limited trading history as it just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2015. That being said, since then, the share price has traded largely between $6.50 and $7.75.

Year to date, the stock price is up nearly 27 per cent. The share price is approaching major overheard resistance at $8.

In terms of downside support, there is support around $7.50, and then at its 50-day moving average (at $7.32). Failing that, there is support at $7, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $7.07).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 11 close AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $46.66 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $24.16 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.50 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $43.12 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $5.62 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.71 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $43.86 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $20.40 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $12.47 DCI-T DirectCash Payments Inc $18.94 ECA-T Encana Corp $14.69 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $8.41 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.50 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $43.12 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financia $49.28 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.31 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.22 MX-T Methanex Corp $48.35 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $19.45 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.70 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $17.01 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $2.30 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.72 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $11.32 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $37.40 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.95 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $3.22 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $53.41 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.64 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $59.22 AIM-T Aimia Inc $7.91 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.88 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $21.31 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.35 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.73 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $4.52 ACO/X-T Atco Ltd $45.72 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.34 BLX-T Boralex Inc $17.78 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $27.12 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.33 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.35 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $36.11 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $10.09 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $6.21 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $24.39 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $49.87 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $5.72 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.95 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $22.27 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $33.89 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $7.54 EMA-T Emera Inc $45.61 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $5.35 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.20 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $11.82 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.53 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $10.29 FN-T First National Financial Corp $24.55 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $82.08 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $28.72 WN-T George Weston Ltd $107.59 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.50 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $24.57 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $24.35 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $6.44 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $66.07 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $17.74 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $5.88 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $13.46 MRU-T Metro Inc $41.20 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $17.79 NGD-T New Gold Inc $5.12 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $4.93 NWC-T North West Co Inc $24.98 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $23.07 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.36 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.49 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.30 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $20.11 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.80 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.37 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.94 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $37.99 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware $24.75 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.94 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.90 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.84 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $29.89 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.36 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $34.20 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $14.57 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $52.64 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.82 VNR-T Valener Inc $20.72 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $4.82

