Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This dividend stock features earnings growth with a 24% upside forecast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, a key report to watch is the minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee released at 2 p.m. (ET).

The weekly oil inventory report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, typically on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (ET), is delayed to Thursday at 11 am (ET) due to the federal government closure on Monday.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share, 16 cents on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 2 per cent.

Since going public in 2015, the company has hiked its dividend twice. Its most recent dividend increase was announced in August.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.3 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its one-year historical average of 10.8 times, but below its peak of over 12 times during this period.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $400-million, is covered by five analysts on the Street. The five firms with analyst coverage are BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, GMP, National Bank Securities, and TD Securities. According to Bloomberg, there are four ‘buy’ recommendations, and one ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $9.70, which implies 24 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $8.50 to a high of $11. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $8.50, two at $9.50, $10, and $11.

The consensus revenue estimate is $104-million in fiscal 2017, rising to $110-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $35-million in fiscal 2017 and $39-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus EPS estimate is 49 cents in fiscal 2017, and forecast to rise to 55 cents in fiscal 2018.

Consensus estimates have been rising. At the beginning of the year, the consensus revenue estimate was $95-million for fiscal 2017 and $92-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimate was $34-million for fiscal 2017 and $35-million for fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

The stock has limited trading history as it just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2015. That being said, since then, the share price has traded largely between $6.50 and $7.75.

Year to date, the stock price is up nearly 27 per cent. The share price is approaching major overheard resistance at $8.

In terms of downside support, there is support around $7.50, and then at its 50-day moving average (at $7.32). Failing that, there is support at $7, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $7.07).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 11 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $46.66
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $24.16
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $4.50
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $43.12
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $5.62
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.71
CJT-TCargojet Inc $43.86
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $20.40
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $12.47
DCI-TDirectCash Payments Inc $18.94
ECA-TEncana Corp $14.69
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $8.41
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.50
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $43.12
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financia $49.28
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.31
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.22
MX-TMethanex Corp $48.35
MSI-TMorneau Shepell Inc $19.45
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.70
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $17.01
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $2.30
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.72
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $11.32
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $37.40
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.95
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $3.22
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $53.41
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.64
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $59.22
AIM-TAimia Inc $7.91
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.88
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $21.31
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.35
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $2.73
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $4.52
ACO/X-TAtco Ltd $45.72
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.34
BLX-TBoralex Inc $17.78
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $27.12
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.33
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.35
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $36.11
CFX-TCanfor Pulp Products Inc $10.09
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $6.21
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $24.39
CGO-TCogeco Inc $49.87
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $5.72
BCB-TCott Corp $17.95
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $22.27
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $33.89
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $7.54
EMA-TEmera Inc $45.61
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $5.35
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $16.20
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $11.82
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.53
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $10.29
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $24.55
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $82.08
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $28.72
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $107.59
G-TGoldcorp Inc $18.50
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $24.57
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.35
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $6.44
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $66.07
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $17.74
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $5.88
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $13.46
MRU-TMetro Inc $41.20
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $17.79
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $5.12
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $4.93
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $24.98
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $23.07
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.36
ONR.UN-TOneREIT $3.49
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.30
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $20.11
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.80
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.37
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $1.94
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $37.99
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware $24.75
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.94
SCC-TSears Canada Inc $2.90
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $4.84
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $29.89
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.36
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $34.20
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $14.57
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $52.64
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.82
VNR-TValener Inc $20.72
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.82
Source: Bloomberg
Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog