Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share or 8 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 1.6 per cent. Management has maintained the dividend at this level since it was initiated in early 2014.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback programs. On Aug. 9, the company began a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and as of Sept. 30, the company had repurchased 277,100 shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Earlier in the year, in March 2016, the company began a NCIB for shares traded in the U.S., and by May completed the buyback program, repurchasing 1,657,514 shares at a weighted average price of $2.27 per share (U.S.)

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 4.2 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $153-million, has coverage from several large financial institutions. There are four analysts whom have issued research reports since the beginning of the year. These firm providing research coverage are BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, National Bank Financial, and Raymond James.

All four analysts covering the company have ‘buy’ recommendations. Last week, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, Bert Powell, upgraded the stock to an “outperform” from “market perform” and raised this target price to $6 from $3.60.

The average one-year target price is $6, implying the share price may rise 22 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $5, two at $6, and $7.

The Street is forecasting growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $218.5-million for 2016, rising over 21 per cent to $266-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $47-million for 2016, increasing over 13 per cent to $53.5-million in 2017.

Earnings forecasts edged higher after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. For instance, days before reporting, on October 26, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $45.7-million for 2016 and $48.6-million for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price performance has been stellar, rising 98 per cent, and the uptrend appears to be intact.

The stock recently broke above a key overhead resistance level on high volume. The next major resistance level around $5, and after that at $6.

There is initial downside support around $4, near its 50-day moving average (at $3.84).

The relative strength index is at 74, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

