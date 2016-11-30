Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This REIT features a 5% yield and 3 recent upgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The major news this morning is the soaring price of oil on optimism that OPEC members will agree to curtail production, a cut which appears to be higher than expectations.

Crude oil futures are back above $48 (U.S.) a barrel. Watch for continued volatility in the commodity price with short sellers scrambling to cover positions.

Distribution policy

RioCan has maintained its monthly distribution paid to its unitholders at 11.75 cents per unit since the beginning of 2013. This equates to $1.41 on a yearly basis, and an annualized yield of 5.2 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 15.9 the consensus 2017 estimate. This is just above its three-year historical average of 15.4 times, and in-line with its five-year historical average of 15.9 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts whom have issued research reports on this REIT over the past month, six have ‘buy’ recommendations and three have ‘hold’ recommendations. These nine analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Market, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Edward Jones, EVA Dimensions, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Three analysts have raised their recommendations over the past month. Alex Avery from CIBC World Markets increased his recommendation to a “sector outperform” from “sector perform,” Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity bumped his recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold,” and Neil Fonseca, the analyst at EVA Dimensions, increased his recommendation to a “hold” from an “underweight.”

The average one-year target price is $29.56, implying the unit price may appreciate nearly 10 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $28 to a high of $31.

The Street is forecasting funds from operations (FFO) stability for the REIT. The consensus FFO per unit estimate is $1.67 in 2016, and forecast to rise to $1.70 in 2017.

Forecasts have held steady during the year. For instance, at the beginning of 2016, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.67 for 2016 and $1.68 for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the unit price is up 14 per cent.

The units have been in a downtrend since the beginning of July, falling from over $30 in July to the $25 range this month. However, the unit price recently broke out of this downtrend.

Should the unit price continue to recover, the next overhead resistance level is around $28, and after that between $29 and $30.

There is downside support between $25.50 and $26. Failing that, there is support around $24, and then around $23.

The relative strength index is at 63, suggesting the units are still in neutral territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Wednesday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 29 close
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.27
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $12.51
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $30.63
BMO-TBank of Montreal $89.14
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $73.70
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $30.79
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $26.71
CM-TCIBC $106.01
CGO-TCogeco Inc $55.50
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $17.98
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.89
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $112.06
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.05
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $35.62
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $29.59
GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc $10.47
KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $15.09
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $69.91
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $13.74
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $49.99
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $50.14
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.70
PEO-TPeople Corporation $4.37
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $33.68
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $71.41
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $90.12
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $58.26
TFI-TTransForce Inc $34.49
Negative Breakouts
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $1.84
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.99
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $8.12
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $22.85
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $2.84
BCB-TCott Corp $15.91
DC.A-TDundee Corp $5.79
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.84
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $3.49
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $36.71
KEY-TKeyera Corp $37.25
NAL-TNewalta Corp $1.69
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $10.02
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $32.36
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $9.33
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.90
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $7.19
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.27
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.51

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog