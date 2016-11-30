Crude oil futures are back above $48 (U.S.) a barrel. Watch for continued volatility in the commodity price with short sellers scrambling to cover positions.

The major news this morning is the soaring price of oil on optimism that OPEC members will agree to curtail production, a cut which appears to be higher than expectations.

Distribution policy

RioCan has maintained its monthly distribution paid to its unitholders at 11.75 cents per unit since the beginning of 2013. This equates to $1.41 on a yearly basis, and an annualized yield of 5.2 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 15.9 the consensus 2017 estimate. This is just above its three-year historical average of 15.4 times, and in-line with its five-year historical average of 15.9 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts whom have issued research reports on this REIT over the past month, six have ‘buy’ recommendations and three have ‘hold’ recommendations. These nine analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Market, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Edward Jones, EVA Dimensions, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Three analysts have raised their recommendations over the past month. Alex Avery from CIBC World Markets increased his recommendation to a “sector outperform” from “sector perform,” Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity bumped his recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold,” and Neil Fonseca, the analyst at EVA Dimensions, increased his recommendation to a “hold” from an “underweight.”

The average one-year target price is $29.56, implying the unit price may appreciate nearly 10 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $28 to a high of $31.

The Street is forecasting funds from operations (FFO) stability for the REIT. The consensus FFO per unit estimate is $1.67 in 2016, and forecast to rise to $1.70 in 2017.

Forecasts have held steady during the year. For instance, at the beginning of 2016, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.67 for 2016 and $1.68 for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the unit price is up 14 per cent.

The units have been in a downtrend since the beginning of July, falling from over $30 in July to the $25 range this month. However, the unit price recently broke out of this downtrend.

Should the unit price continue to recover, the next overhead resistance level is around $28, and after that between $29 and $30.

There is downside support between $25.50 and $26. Failing that, there is support around $24, and then around $23.

The relative strength index is at 63, suggesting the units are still in neutral territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Wednesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 29 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.27 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $12.51 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $30.63 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $89.14 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $73.70 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $30.79 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.71 CM-T CIBC $106.01 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $55.50 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $17.98 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.89 WN-T George Weston Ltd $112.06 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.05 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.62 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $29.59 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $10.47 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $15.09 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $69.91 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $13.74 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $49.99 NA-T National Bank of Canada $50.14 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.70 PEO-T People Corporation $4.37 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $33.68 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $71.41 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $90.12 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $58.26 TFI-T TransForce Inc $34.49 Negative Breakouts AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $1.84 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.99 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $8.12 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $22.85 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $2.84 BCB-T Cott Corp $15.91 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.79 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.84 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.49 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $36.71 KEY-T Keyera Corp $37.25 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.69 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $10.02 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $32.36 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $9.33 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.90 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $7.19 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.27 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.51 Source: Bloomberg

