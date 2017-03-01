Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

North American stock markets may start the month of March off with gains following a positive speech given by U.S. President Donald Trump before Congress on Tuesday.

Today, key news announcements of interest to investors include the following reports.

In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, six companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results, they are: WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T), Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T), Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T), and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T).

Distribution policy

The company pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 11.5 cents per unit, or $1.38 yearly per unit. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.9 per cent. Several months ago, in November, management announced a 2 per cent distribution increase.

In 2016, the FFO payout ratio was 71 per cent suggesting the distribution is sustainable.

Valuation

H&R REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 12 times the consensus 2018 estimate, in-line with the five-year historical average multiple.

The consensus one-year target price is $25.36, implying the unit price may appreciate almost 8 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $24 (at Raymond James) to a high of $26.50 (at BMO Capital Markets). Individual price targets are as follows in numerical order: $24, $24.50, two at $25, $25.50, $25.75, two at $26, and $26.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, nine analysts have issued recent research reports, seven analysts have "buy" recommendations, and two analysts have "hold" recommendations.

The nine firms providing analysts coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

In February, several analysts raised their target prices higher. Heather Kirk, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, lifted her target price to $26.50 from $26. Sam Damiani, from TD Securities, bumped his target price to $25 from $24. Neil Downey, from RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price by $1 to $25. Lastly, Jenny Ma, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, raised her target price by 50 cents to $25.50.

Financial forecasts

The consensus funds from operations (FFO) estimate is $1.88 in 2017 and $1.94 in 2018. The Street is forecasting adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.68 in 2017 and $1.72 the following year.

Chart watch

The chart appears attractive with the unit price trading above rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Year-to-date, the unit price is up over 5 per cent.

The units recently experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’ with the REIT’s 50 day-moving average (currently at $22.57) crossing above its 200-day moving average (currently at $22.46). Also positive is the high trading volume. For instance, on Tuesday, over 1.8-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 920,000 shares.

Other bullish signals include the rising MACD and the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator turned positive last month. Furthermore, the relative strength index is rising but not in overbought territory.

For the past five years, the unit price has traded principally between $21 and $24. The unit price is approaching this upper boundary. A breakout out over $24, may clear the path for the unit price to return to its early 2015 peak of over $25.

There is initial downside support around $22, and failing that around $21.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Below is a list of securities in the S&P/TSX composite index and the S&P/TSX Small Cap index that are technically breaking out, reaching new 55-day highs or lows. Securities on the positive breakouts list have displayed positive price momentum during this period. Securities on negative breakouts list have experienced negative price momentum.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 28 close
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $7.25
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $18.54
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.99
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.50
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $12.80
CVG-TClairvest Group Inc. $33.00
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $66.86
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $17.52
FSV-TFirstService Corp $76.51
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $23.60
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $12.41
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.46
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $52.09
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $42.92
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $70.58
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.40
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.41
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $4.54
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.90
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $115.75
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $55.13
Negative Breakouts
AGU-TAgrium Inc $128.05
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $32.72
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $59.06
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.75
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $3.72
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.54
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.76
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $8.14
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $16.80
GIB.A-TCGI Group Inc $61.06
CGX-TCineplex Inc $50.05
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $11.23
UFS-TDomtar Corp. $50.59
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $34.99
DC.A-TDundee Corp $4.89
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $7.94
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $37.94
FTT-TFinning International Inc $24.66
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $23.35
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $12.91
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.70
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $27.85
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $21.75
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $5.99
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.31
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.71
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $16.35
MRU-TMetro Inc $38.73
MPVD-TMountain Province Diamonds $5.17
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.70
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.91
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.34
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.36
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $5.87
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.25
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $18.09
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.56
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. $23.04
PUR-TPure Technologies Ltd. $4.36
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc $0.97
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $10.24
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc $54.09
SII-TSprott Inc $2.26
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.96
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $20.23
TFII-TTransForce Inc $33.12
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.72
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.17
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $50.51
WJX-TWajax Corp $22.54
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.66
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $1.41
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd. $9.17

Source: Bloomberg

