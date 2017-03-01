In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, six companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results, they are: WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T), Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T), Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T), and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T).

North American stock markets may start the month of March off with gains following a positive speech given by U.S. President Donald Trump before Congress on Tuesday.

Distribution policy

The company pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 11.5 cents per unit, or $1.38 yearly per unit. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.9 per cent. Several months ago, in November, management announced a 2 per cent distribution increase.

In 2016, the FFO payout ratio was 71 per cent suggesting the distribution is sustainable.

Valuation

H&R REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 12 times the consensus 2018 estimate, in-line with the five-year historical average multiple.

The consensus one-year target price is $25.36, implying the unit price may appreciate almost 8 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $24 (at Raymond James) to a high of $26.50 (at BMO Capital Markets). Individual price targets are as follows in numerical order: $24, $24.50, two at $25, $25.50, $25.75, two at $26, and $26.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, nine analysts have issued recent research reports, seven analysts have "buy" recommendations, and two analysts have "hold" recommendations.

The nine firms providing analysts coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

In February, several analysts raised their target prices higher. Heather Kirk, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, lifted her target price to $26.50 from $26. Sam Damiani, from TD Securities, bumped his target price to $25 from $24. Neil Downey, from RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price by $1 to $25. Lastly, Jenny Ma, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, raised her target price by 50 cents to $25.50.

Financial forecasts

The consensus funds from operations (FFO) estimate is $1.88 in 2017 and $1.94 in 2018. The Street is forecasting adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.68 in 2017 and $1.72 the following year.

Chart watch

The chart appears attractive with the unit price trading above rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Year-to-date, the unit price is up over 5 per cent.

The units recently experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’ with the REIT’s 50 day-moving average (currently at $22.57) crossing above its 200-day moving average (currently at $22.46). Also positive is the high trading volume. For instance, on Tuesday, over 1.8-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 920,000 shares.

Other bullish signals include the rising MACD and the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator turned positive last month. Furthermore, the relative strength index is rising but not in overbought territory.

For the past five years, the unit price has traded principally between $21 and $24. The unit price is approaching this upper boundary. A breakout out over $24, may clear the path for the unit price to return to its early 2015 peak of over $25.

There is initial downside support around $22, and failing that around $21.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Below is a list of securities in the S&P/TSX composite index and the S&P/TSX Small Cap index that are technically breaking out, reaching new 55-day highs or lows. Securities on the positive breakouts list have displayed positive price momentum during this period. Securities on negative breakouts list have experienced negative price momentum.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 28 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.25 ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $18.54 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.99 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.50 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $12.80 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $33.00 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $66.86 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $17.52 FSV-T FirstService Corp $76.51 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $23.60 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $12.41 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.46 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $52.09 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.92 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $70.58 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.40 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $8.41 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $4.54 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.90 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $115.75 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $55.13 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $128.05 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $32.72 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $59.06 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.75 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.72 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.54 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.76 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $8.14 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $16.80 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $61.06 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $50.05 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $11.23 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $50.59 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $34.99 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.89 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.94 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $37.94 FTT-T Finning International Inc $24.66 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $23.35 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.91 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.70 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $27.85 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $21.75 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.99 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.31 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.71 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $16.35 MRU-T Metro Inc $38.73 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds $5.17 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.70 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.91 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.34 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.36 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $5.87 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.25 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $18.09 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.56 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. $23.04 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $4.36 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $0.97 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.24 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $54.09 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.26 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.96 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $20.23 TFII-T TransForce Inc $33.12 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.72 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.17 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $50.51 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.54 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.66 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $1.41 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd. $9.17 Source: Bloomberg

