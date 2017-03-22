Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, U.S. market action was negative as sellers outnumbered buyers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 1.24 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite index fell 1.83 per cent. There appears to be growing skepticism surrounding the timing of president Donald Trump’s election promises aimed at stimulating the economy.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 cents (U.S.) per share, or 12 cents (U.S.) per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 0.6 per cent.

Last month, the company announced a 50 per cent dividend increase, raising it to 3 cents (U.S.) per share from 2 cents (U.S.) per share. In a press release, management stated, “Since the end of 2014, we have reduced our total debt by 40 percent, and in 2017, we are increasing our investments in exploration and projects that have the potential to grow free cash flow per share over the long term. Reflecting this progress, we are increasing returns to our owners through an increase in our quarterly dividend.”

Analysts’ recommendations

Analysts’ outlooks vary widely. According to Bloomberg, 28 firm have issued research reports on the company since December, of which 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations, 13 analysts have “hold” recommendations, and three analysts have “sell” recommendations.

Revised recommendations

Many analysts have been lifting their target prices.

This month, Stephen Walker, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price by $4 to $23 (U.S.). In addition, Matthew Korn, the analyst from Barclays, increased his target price to $22 (U.S.) from $20 (U.S.).

In February, Tanya Jakusconek, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increase her target price to $22 (U.S.) from $19. Andrew Kaip, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, increased his target price to $22 (U.S.) from $20. Anita Soni from Credit Suisse increase her target price to $25 (U.S.) from $23, and Barry Allan, the analyst from Mackie Research Capital, increased his target price to $22.50 (Canadian) from $21.

Financial forecasts

Analysts are forecasting steady earnings growth. Earnings estimates are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents in 2017, up from 70 cents in 2016, with EPS anticipated to rise to 90 cents in 2018.

Financial expectations have been revised higher in recent months. For instance, two months ago, the consensus EPS estimates were 82 cents for 2017 and 82 cents for 2018 as well.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value (NAV) basis. Target prices can vary widely depending on assumptions in the NAV calculation and the multiple applied to the NAV.

Target prices range for Barrick range from a low of $15 U.S., which equates to approximately $20 Cdn., to a high of $38.50 Cdn.

The average one-year target price is $27.65 (Cdn), which implies the share price may increase 6 per cent over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activity

On March 16, the chairman of the board of directors, John Thornton, purchased 210,450 shares, and on March 1, Mark Hill, the chief investment officer, purchased 9,453 shares at a price of $24.58 per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 21 per cent.

This month, the stock price experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’ pattern, where the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average. The share price has initial overhead resistance around $27, and after that, around $30.

Should the share price pullback, there is downside support around $24, close to its 50-day moving average (at $24.39) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $23.95). Failing that, there is strong support around $20.

==

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMarch 21 close
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $12.61
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $50.24
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $7.39
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $10.47
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $16.56
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $18.65
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $6.35
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $31.67
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $16.13
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.60
NWH.UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.80
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $16.13
Negative Breakouts
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $51.02
AGU-TAgrium Inc $126.30
AC-TAir Canada $13.03
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $11.08
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $58.07
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $4.80
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $18.61
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.39
ACB-TAurora Cannabis Inc. $2.25
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $21.31
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $4.37
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.99
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.43
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.21
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.19
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $3.12
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp $6.94
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $28.82
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.03
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $6.62
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $26.28
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $2.21
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $4.55
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $6.54
DC/A-TDundee Corp $4.13
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $54.12
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $10.18
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $7.61
FTT-TFinning International Inc $24.23
GH-TGamehost Inc $10.52
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.56
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.21
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $21.72
GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc $9.93
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $23.04
MX-TMethanex Corp $58.14
NAL-TNewalta Corp $2.13
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $5.32
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $15.10
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.51
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.88
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.69
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $27.83
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.95
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $8.55
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $9.26
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc $27.05
S-TSherritt International Corp $0.92
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc $51.13
SUM-TSolium Capital Inc $7.50
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc $38.31
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $47.96
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.37
X-TTMX Group Ltd $66.39
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.26
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $64.84
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $28.27
TFII-TTransForce Inc $30.60
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.90
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $47.73
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $9.82
XDC-TXtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.00
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $7.76

Source: Bloomberg

