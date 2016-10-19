Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Wednesday's TSX breakouts: This stock has a 8.9% yield and 6 unanimous 'buy' calls

Jennifer Dowty

On Tuesday, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 156 points, or 1.07 per cent to close at 14,752. There were 205 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 39 securities declined in value, and three stocks closed the day unchanged. Every single sector in the Index, except for one (the consumer discretionary sector), closed in positive territory, led by strength in gold stocks.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to returning capital to shareholders. In 2015, management announced two dividend increases, in August and in October.

The company pays shareholders a dividend of 1.854 cents per share, or 22.248 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 8.9 per cent.

Management intends to increase its dividend as its cash flow per share increases.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of over 14 times the 2017 consensus estimate and at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate. The valuation is high due to the company’s sale of its Franworks rights, significantly reducing the Street’s 2017 EBITDA and EPS forecasts.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $285-million, has six analysts that have issued research reports on the company since the start of the year – all six analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations. Firms providing analyst coverage are: Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, and PI Financial Corp.

Target prices range from a low of $2.75 to a high of $3.75. The average one-year target price is $3.36, which implies there is 34 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices in numerical order are as follows: $2.75, $3, $3.25, two at $3.70, and $3.75.

The Street is forecasting revenue of $29-million in 2016, declining to $23.6-million in 2017 given the sale of the Fransworks rights.

Chart watch

The share price has made a recovery in 2016 with the legal overhang relating to John Bennett, the former chief executive officer of the company until 2004, removed. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 3 per cent.

There is overhead resistance between $2.50 and $2.60, and after that between $3 and $3.10.

In terms of downside support, there is support at its 50-day moving average (at $2.37), and failing that at its 200-day moving average (at $2.26).

This small cap stock is liquid. The two-month historical average daily trading volume is just over 1.1-million shares.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 18 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $47.10
ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $10.50
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $38.99
AC-TAir Canada $13.05
ADW.A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $12.69
APH-TAphria Inc. $3.93
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $24.55
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.47
CAE-TCAE Inc $19.09
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $6.59
CJT-TCargojet Inc $44.00
CAS-TCascades Inc $13.26
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $7.23
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $6.07
DCI-TDirectCash Payments Inc $19.01
DIV-TDiversified Royalty Corp $2.50
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.17
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.16
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $14.79
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $8.78
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $38.04
GH-TGamehost Inc $10.15
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $23.15
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.40
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $67.00
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.27
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $31.26
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $22.96
MX-TMethanex Corp $49.59
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $45.94
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.86
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $40.91
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $28.63
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.02
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $11.42
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $83.53
SAP-TSaputo Inc $47.49
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $43.98
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $37.96
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $27.10
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $58.96
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $25.91
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $21.50
Negative Breakouts
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.96
AYA-TAmaya Inc $18.65
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $11.32
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $6.61
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $10.06
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $39.80
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $12.60
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.15
PUR-TPure Technologies Ltd. $5.12
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.99
Source: Bloomberg
