Briefly recapping Friday’s stock market performance in Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 7 points, or 0.05 per cent. There were 121 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 123 securities declined in value, and six stocks closed the day unchanged.

In terms of news releases, U.S. November pending home sales data will be reported at 10 a.m. (ET). In Canada, there are no major economic announcements today.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share or 56 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 9.4 per cent. The company has maintained the dividend at this level since early 2012.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to EBITDA multiple of 8.1times the 2017 consensus forecast, below its three-year historical average of 9.2 times.

Analysts have target prices that range from a low of $6.85 to a high of $8, implying upside of between 15 per cent and 34 per cent. The one-year average target price is $7.47, suggesting the share price could appreciate 25 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $6.85, $7.25, two at $7.50, $7.75, and $8.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since November, six analysts have issued research reports on CanWel, five have ‘buy’ recommendations and one analyst has a ‘hold’ recommendation. These six firms providing research coverage in alphabetical order are as follows: Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, and Raymond James.

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $53-million in 2016, which is anticipated to increase 19 per cent to $63-million in 2017.

The Street’s EBITDA forecasts have steadily increased over the year. At the start of the year, the consensus EBITDA estimate was $43-million for 2016 as well as for 2017. By the beginning of the second half of the year, on July 2, the consensus EBITDA forecasts had increased to $50.7-million for 2016 and $62.7-million for 2017.

Chart watch

The stock price can be volatile.

Since 2012, the stock price has traded largely between $4 and $7, and the share price remains in that trading range. Prior to that, from late 2009 to mid-2011, the share price traded principally between $8 and $10.

Year-to-date, the share price has climbed over 24 per cent but sold off sharply in November after the company reported lower-than-expected third quarter financial results. After reporting, the stock price dropped from the mid-$6 level to below $5.30, but in recent weeks has been steadily recovering, approaching the $6 level.

Looking at resistance and support levels. There is initial overhead resistance between $6.35 and $6.50. After that, there is resistance around $7, and then at $8. There is downside support between $5.30 and $5.50.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Wednesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 23 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $36.83 ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $18.51 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.54 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.47 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.46 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.94 CHE.UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $19.06 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.23 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $30.48 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.13 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.43 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $19.37 FSV-T FirstService Corp $63.61 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.28 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $19.25 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.16 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $25.98 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $30.50 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $97.13 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $42.14 LAS.A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $220.47 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $58.85 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $18.12 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.38 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.73 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.29 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $67.07 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $15.03 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.39 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $106.96 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.41 Negative Breakouts CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $1.90 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $9.28 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error