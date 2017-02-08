Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, here are a few important reports to check out.

In Canada, January housing starts data will be released. In addition, it is an active day for earnings reports with companies such as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T), Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T), Canfor Corp. (CFP-T), Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T), Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T), Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T), Mullen Group Inc. (MTL-T), and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) all scheduled to release their quarterly results. In the U.S., weekly mortgage applications increased 2.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the prior week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will be releasing its weekly oil inventory report.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenues of $70.7-million in 2016, rising to $76.5-million in 2017, and increasing to $90.2-million the following year. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $6.4-million in 2016, and is forecast to jump to $26.3-million in 2017, and rise over 16 per cent to $30.7-million the following year . The company is expected to report a profit, positive earnings per share, this year.

Looking back at the past year, financial forecasts have been revised down significantly. For instance, one year ago, the Street was anticipating revenues of $104-million in 2016 and $200-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $22-million for 2016 and $53-million for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate. The consensus one-year target price is $3.50, suggesting a potential return of 85 per cent over the next 12 months. However, target prices vary considerably from a low of $2.25 (implying 19 per cent upside potential) to a high of $4.75 (suggesting the share price may rally an additional 151 per cent). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.25, $3, $4, and $4.75.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are four analysts that have provided research coverage since November, and all four analysts have “buy” recommendations. More specifically, three analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “speculative buy” recommendation, reflecting the stock’s elevated risk profile.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Dundee Capital Partners, and Raymond James.

Revised target prices

Throughout 2016, analysts’ target prices were reduced significantly. In July, for instance, Eyal Ofir, the analyst at Dundee Capital Partners had a target price of $4. Noel Atkinson, the analyst from Clarus Securities, had a target price of $7.25. In addition, Steven Li, the analyst from Raymond James, had a target price of $5.

Chart watch

The share price has experienced a parabolic move with the stock price more than doubling in value year-to-date.

On Tuesday, the share price jumped 22 per cent on very high volume. Over 2.8-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 850,000 shares.

The stock price just experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’, with the 50-day moving average (at $1.03) crossing above the 200-day moving average (at $1.01). Also positive is the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator, which just turned positive. A reading above 0 is bullish, while a reading below 0 is bearish.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $2, and after that, around $2.50. There is downside support around $1.50.

The relative strength index is at 85, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 7 close
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $65.93
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.95
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $11.44
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.74
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $4.41
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $79.06
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $25.45
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $1.11
BLX-TBoralex Inc $20.33
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $46.65
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.17
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $25.29
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.59
CAS-TCascades Inc $12.98
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $15.66
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $12.50
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $3.26
CM-TCIBC $113.90
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $4.58
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $5.18
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $9.49
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.48
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $4.98
FSV-TFirstService Corp $65.96
FTS-TFortis Inc $42.10
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $89.28
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.95
G-TGoldcorp Inc $22.02
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $26.00
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.67
GCG.A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $25.25
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $7.72
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $10.61
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.51
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $4.30
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.50
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $21.11
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $7.97
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $56.73
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $24.28
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.22
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $15.56
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.59
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.31
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.85
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $66.00
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $12.68
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $95.28
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.49
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $6.47
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $13.76
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $69.89
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $17.54
SMT-TSierra Metals Inc $3.10
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $24.17
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $29.85
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $4.98
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $1.58
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $44.46
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.22
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $5.29
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $10.30
VLN-TVelan Inc $17.69
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.82
Negative Breakouts
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.99
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $30.36
ADW.A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $10.46
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $15.72
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp $11.83
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $4.74
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $7.28
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $82.40
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $37.99
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $8.27
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $17.31
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $5.26
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $39.23
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.74
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $13.69
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $42.14
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $17.91
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $6.09
OXC-TOryx Petroleum Corp Ltd $0.36
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.30
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $26.77
PEO-TPeople Corporation $4.22
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.70
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.24
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $8.79
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $41.28
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $24.99
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.70
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $29.45
TSL-TTree Island Steel Ltd. $4.30
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.05

Source: Bloomberg

